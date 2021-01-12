After this training package, you could be on your way to becoming a project manager

TLDR: The Complete 2021 PMP Training Bundle covers more than 150 hours of training in PMP, Agile, Six Sigma and all the top project management methodologies.

Whether your company mines granite, sells doilies, or consults with Fortune 500 businesses, that company needs an accountant to make sure bills get paid, workers receive checks, and the doors stay open month after month.

You can add project managers to that list of job titles whose skill sets are integral to businesses in any industry. From manufacturing to service businesses to content creation, a PM is a logistics wizard, capable of assessing a pipeline from start to finish, implementing improvements and knocking down potential problems before they become problems.

This collection brings together 10 courses covering a blistering 150 hours of content to help even PM novices get a handle on the methodologies and tools for crafting and steering a project toward ultimate success.

Whether it’s Agile and Agile Scrum with its continuous testing and feedback process, PMBOK and its highly-structured set of standard project management terms and guidelines, or Six Sigma with its focus on improved efficiency through eliminating errors, learners get the complete overview of every strength and weakness of each approach. Armed with how to use all those alternatives, a seasoned PM can then use the best system available for each particular assignment.

In courses assembled by the digital IT training experts at ITU Online, students get a comprehensive introduction and deep exploration with fully up to date coursework for understanding PMP 6th Edition, CAPM 6th edition, ScrumMaster, Agile/Scrum, Agile/XP, Risk Management and more.

Experienced project managers are making very healthy livings these days, and after this exhaustive training, students are ready to get certified and get working in their new field.

