Auro is the fitness trainer app that makes working out as easy as listening to a podcast

TLDR: The Auro Fitness and Wellness app gives users access to more than 700 guided audio workouts and more than 1,000 videos to help craft a healthier, better you.

Even though 2020 was a year unlike any other, there are some things that never change. Despite all the turmoil and fear and worry of the last 12 months, when you ask people about their resolutions for 2021, the answers are essentially unchanged from any other year.

According to a YouGov.com survey, the top three resolutions for 2021 were to exercise more, improve their diet, and lose weight.

If getting your overall health on the right track is part of your approach to the new year, a subscription to a service like the Auro Fitness and Wellness app ($29.99 for a 1-year subscription; 50 percent off from TNW Deals) can tackle all of those burning concerns head-on.

Auro is a collection of more than 700 workouts, combining intelligent technology, world-class training and personalized guidance so users get a high-quality fitness program that actually works.

Whether you’re on a treadmill at the gym, running on a track, or just trying to get a sweat going at home, Auro has a workout podcast and music that can guide you through your session. Each workout, led by one of Auro’s expert trainers, is tailored to fit the user’s specific fitness level and goals. That guarantees each Auro users gets just the right workout they need to attain the fitness and general health priorities.

Meanwhile, Auro integrates with your own playlists via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and more. It also meshes with your fitness device of choice, including an Apple Watch, Myzone, Garmin, and more than 20 others so you can track your workout metrics in real time.

While most Auro programs are designed to be consumed as an auditory experience, Auro also has more than 1,000 videos to help craft your workouts as well — with up to 50 new workouts added to the stockpile each and every month.

A year of access to the entire Auro Fitness and Wellness workout archive is usually $59. Right now, you can save half off that total and get 12 months of Auro for only $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Rivian hints at factory fitted wraps for EV customization