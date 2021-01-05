The deep drive into running an AWS cloud network can open up six-figure job opportunities this year

TLDR: The training in the BitDegree Academy AWS Online Courses and Practice Exams can turn a learner into a full-fledged IT expert in AWS operations.

Big dogs gotta eat. And when it comes to the cloud, there is no bigger dog than Amazon Web Services (AWS). So when a giant company like ViacomCBS wants to cut a deal for managing over 400 TV channels and 40 global data and media centers to the cloud, it makes sense that the AWS platform is where they decided to turn this week.

From a media titan like ViacomCBS to the thousands of big and small organizations now pinning all their digital operations to the AWS cloud, the market for experts trained in the care and feeding of an AWS-based network has never been better.

With average salaries up over $130,000 annually, 2021 is a great time to get versed in the world of the AWS expert with the training in the BitDegree Academy AWS Online Courses and Practice Exams ($79.99, 59 percent off, from TNW Deals).

As the name makes clear, this nearly 200 lecture, more than eight hour collection comes from the online educational platform BitDegree, offering a cohesive and comprehensive overview of the AWS environment. Learners not only earn insight into all the tools and abilities it makes available, but it shows the burgeoning admin what it takes to bring all these elements together to run a safe, growing and secure digital operation of any size.

The training is crafted especially for those with little to no cloud technology knowledge, building proficiency with complex IT terms and practices without getting bogged down in those steep learning curves that discourage and often lose new learners.

As students drill deep on topics like AWS shared responsibility, access management, security practices, and compliance issues, the centerpiece of this training is found in the 10 AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner practice exams. After wading through all aspects of the AWS global infrastructure, its core services and more, the tests get learners ready to take on the actual certification exam to help a student become an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner.

Regularly a $199 package of training, the complete BitDegree Academy AWS Online Courses and Practice Exams bundle is on sale now at almost 60 percent off, just $79.99 while this offer lasts.

