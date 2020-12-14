You don’t have to be a born tech leader. This world-class leadership training can help make you one ...

TLDR: This Methods of Leadership Online Learning subscription features a library of training to help you learn business greatness from some of the world’s best CEOs and executive coaches.

Most of us don’t have trouble deciding the type of person we each want to be. But as Marshall Goldsmith explains, identifying the person you want to be isn’t the problem. No, the problem comes in taking the correct steps to actually make yourself into that person you want to be.

The path to improvement and self-realization is the centerpiece of the Methods of Leadership Online Learning platform.

So, who the heck is Marshall Goldsmith? Since the 70’s, this UCLA-educated instructor has been one of the preeminent executive leadership coaches in the world. In a career that saw Goldsmith open management education firms and work with CEOs from over 200 different companies, he’s also authored more than 40 books on the subject, including Triggers and What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, each recognized as among in the top 100 books ever written in the leadership and business management field.

With Methods, Goldsmith has crafted an immersive, interactive online course series that delivers accessible and practical leadership guidance from some of the best CEOs, executive coaches, thought leaders and business thinkers anywhere.

From direct business applications to mindfulness to personal self awareness, this training offers more than 500 different chapters of customized learning paths and supplemental tools to become a better leader and reach the successes you seek.

In classic “choose your own adventure” style, Goldsmith and his 100 different coaches serve as guides to your own personal outcome, with interactive and actionable bite-sized coaching videos and learning resources leading through their straight-forward business advice.

If you want to understand how to use feelings to inspire yourself and those around you, the Leading with Emotional Courage course can help. If you want to take a project-centric approach to better plan, implement, and achieve your most critical goals, you can dive into the Methods for Strategic Projects training. Or if you just want to better enjoy your time on the job, the Happiness at Work: Basic Needs course can shape how you approach your work.

All the training is fully compatible with all major browsers and can be streamed to any internet-enabled devices.

A lifetime of access to the Methods of Leadership Online Learning personal growth library

Prices are subject to change.

