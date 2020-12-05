Here are five awesome holiday gift ideas for the design lover in your life

TLDR: These five gift ideas should help bring some holiday cheer to those with a real eye for beauty in the world.

If you’ve got a design lover on your holiday list, they’re likely always looking for something that can help them translate their vision of the world into reality.

Aesthetics matter. So with that in mind, we pulled together five items that can help fulfill all those design dreams. It also doesn’t hurt that each is on sale at up to 69 percent off right now. They can help make the world beautiful. You get to save a couple bucks. This is why the holidays make everybody happy.

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook: Letter

Notebooks used to hold all of our idle thoughts, doodles and scraps of information — and now, the Rocketbook helps the notebook go digital. Using a Pilot FriXion pen, you can fill the 32 pages in this notebook with your ideas or work, then easily export all those pages directly to your own private cloud service for safekeeping. Then, just wipe down the pages with a damp towel and the Rocketbook is ready to be reused over and over.

Get the Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook for $25.50 (Reg. $34) with coupon code: DEC15.

Casa Hub Pro 11-in-1 Full-Function Charging Transmission Hub

Work gets a lot more efficient with 11 ports to work through. This hub plugs directly into your laptop or other device via USB, then offers access for everything from USB 3.1, HDMI, VGA, even SD and microSD cards to join the party. You can also get all of your devices charged quickly through this hub, which supports PD 30 fast-charging up to 100 watts of power, making it a stable supply for even something like a MacBook Pro.

Get the Casa Hub Pro 11-in-1 Full-Function Charging Transmission Hub for $119.85 (Reg. $179) with coupon code: DEC15.

Treblab Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Z2’s get their name from the amped-up nature of their design team: twice the sound, twice the battery life, twice the convenience. Utilizing top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers and folding in Treblab’s Sound2.0 technology with aptX as well as active noise-cancellation, it’s an Amazon’s Choice product with good reason. It’s also comfortable enough to wear for the entire 35 hours of battery life you get in just one charge.

Get the Treblab Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $67.15 (Reg. $259) with coupon code: DEC15.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

This design fan’s dream is kind of like if the Shazam app worked for colors. Just point the Nix Mini at any surface and this ultra-nifty gadget matches your color instantly to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or to sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB colors. And once you know the color you want, Nix lets you save, organize, and share your favorite palettes at a glance. From artists to interior designers, the Nix is indispensably simple.

Get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for $71.36 (Reg. $99) with coupon code: DEC15.

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

Tiny screens on mobile devices aren’t enough to convey true beauty. So this versatile, ultra-portable 1080p, 15.6-inch screen can connect via USB, HDMI or even 3.5mm aux ports right to your phone, tablet, or your favorite gaming system for true 4K visuals anywhere you go. And if you want to turn your own laptop into a touchscreen, it can do that too.

Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $186.96 (Reg. $275) with coupon code: DEC15.

