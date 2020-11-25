With more than 150 hours of training, this web developer bootcamp package could mean a new career

TLDR: The Complete Web Developer Coding Bundle includes 14 courses and more than 150 hours of instruction that can help turn you into a full-stock web coding professional.

The effects of COVID-19 and the world’s economic downturn have forced many to adapt to the new normal. Now, freelancers make up almost 40 percent of the U.S. workforce, nearly 59 million workers. And most aren’t working menial labor jobs either. In fact, many professionals now working for themselves are making $80,000 or more a year serving as their own boss.

One area where freelancers have been thriving for years is in web development, building apps and web experiences that take advantage of their unique skill sets.

You can learn the skills to jump in and start down this potentially lucrative new career path with the training in The Complete Web Developer Coding Bundle. It’s on sale now at more than 90 percent off its regular price, just $39.99 from TNW Deals.

This collection is a treasure trove of learning, 14 courses packed with more than 150 hours of training in programming languages, tools and other critical hot spots that can immediately take students from zero to 60 in their coding ability very quickly.

The training starts with some foundational coursework to get learning off on the right foot. The Ultimate Web Designer and Developer Course, The Complete Front-End Web Development Course and The Full Stack Web Development set the stage, exploring basic tenets of life as a programmer. This training covers everything from design, to front and back-end coding, including 23 custom design, web and programming projects new students will complete as they grow their skills.

You can’t speak a language unless you know the language, so several courses here focus in on some of the most important coding disciplines a new programmer needs. From HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to C# and Python, this instruction challenges learners to try these varying approaches to web creation, so you’ll always know which tactics work best for a given project.

Finally, specialized courses get into other critical training areas like understanding databases and database construction with Microsoft SQL Server and T-SQL Course for Beginners, or the ways to maintain the structure of your work with Git and GitHub Essentials. There’s also a course bringing many of these skills together as students develop and publish their own Google Chrome extension.

If it sounds like a lot, it is. And with almost $2,800 worth of in-depth programmer training packed into this package, The Complete Web Developer Coding Bundle is also now available for less than $3 per course, just $39.99 while this offer lasts.

Read next: A Mars megaflood may be evidence of ancient waterways — and maybe life