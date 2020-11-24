10 unique tech holiday gifts you can get now with Black Friday discounts

TLDR: Check out these 10 unique gift ideas at early Black Friday prices that will help you win holiday gifting this year.

With the holiday season already shaping up to be a strange one for many, consider this idea — be the person who gives the most strangely cool gifts.

Like a record player that spins while the record lays flat. Or reusable paper. Or earbuds that translate foreign languages like you’re in Star Trek.

Right now, all those options and more are on sale as part of TNW Deals’ early access to loads of cool holiday gift ideas at Black Friday pricing. Plus, you can take an extra 20 percent off all of these deals by using the promo code BFSAVE20 when you check out (some exclusions apply).

PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector – $214.97 (Reg. $279.99) price dropped

The portable projector is kind of like carrying an entire entertainment system in your pocket. Connect it to your favorite devices via WiFi or Bluetooth and the 200 lumen bulb beams your HD-quality movies, television, web videos or even video games on to surfaces up to a massive 20 feet across. It’s also got built in speakers and battery life for up to 5 hours of viewing.

Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 – $67.16 (Reg. $99) with code: BFSAVE20

For anyone with an eye for aesthetics, the Nix is a must-have. Just point this ping pong ball-sized sensor at any object and the Nix will match the color of the paint, vinyl, leather, plastic, fabric, or dye to more than 100,000 brand name paint colors or digital color codes. Lightweight, portable and Bluetooth enabled, this device helps you capture color inspiration anywhere you find it.

EyeQue VisionCheck – $48 (Reg. $69) with code: BFSAVE20

This CES 2019 Innovation Award winner is essentially a home optometrist. The VisionCheck syncs to your phone, assesses your current vision, processes the findings and generates the eyeglass numbers you need to order a new pair. Without a visit to your doctor, you’ll always be able to see at your absolute best.

WT2 Plus AI Real-Time Translator Earbuds – $160 (Reg. $299) with code: BFSAVE20

Another CES award honoree, this is a universal translator you just pop in your ear. Using real time AI technology and machine translation, this powerful device records and translates what you hear in up to 40 different languages and in over 90 accents, then relates it to you in your native language. You can enjoy fluid conversations with someone speaking another language and enjoy over 93 percent accuracy.

RokBlok: The World’s Smallest Wireless Record Player V1.5 – $84.97 (Reg. $99) with code: BFSAVE20

The world’s smallest wireless record player is really like phonograph technology in reverse. Rather than putting an album on a turntable, the RokBlok actually circles itself around the grooves of a record, playing your tunes through its on-board speaker or wirelessly to any Bluetooth compatible speaker within 30 feet. As TechCrunch said, “it’s cute as a button, clever as hell and utterly absurd.”

Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor – $175.96 (Reg. $275) with code: BFSAVE20

This 15-inch portable touchscreen connects to virtually any laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or even your favorite gaming system in seconds. The versatile, ultra-portable 1080p screen has built-in speakers, and lets you turn any device into a touch-enabled system. It’s plug and play and serves perfectly for professionals like coders, photographers or artists as well as those who want to game on something bigger than their phone screen.

Rocketbook Fusion Mini Smart Reusable Notebooks, FriXion Pens and Microfiber Bundle – $36 (Reg. $50) with code: BFSAVE20

These are notebooks you can use over and over again. With 42 pages of templates for calendars, to-do lists, lined paper and more, just jot down your ideas, drawings, notes and more on the synthetic paper with the Pilot FriXion pen, save your notes to the cloud via the Rocketbook app, then use a damp cloth to wipe the pages clean. It’s green — and insanely practical at the same time.

Human Headphones Hybrid True Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – $215.20 (Reg. $269) with code: BFSAVE20

If you love the convenience of earbuds, but hate the sometimes thin performance, how about a pair of wireless over-ear headphones? Medium says these first-of-their-kind creations “sound excellent” with fully immersive audio, all packed into an ultra-secure fitted earpiece a third of the size and weight of regular over-the-ear headphones. And you get up to 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Magnetic Power Tiles 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – $32 (Reg. $99) with code: BFSAVE20

Not only will this power station wirelessly charge your Qi-enabled phone, smartwatch and earbuds at the same time, it can also break apart magnetically into two pieces that work independently. You can also charge a 4th device via USB, all on a platform that’s lightweight and ultra-compact. It doesn’t really get more efficient than this in the charging game.

TimeFlip2 Interactive Time Tracker – $53.60 (Reg. $99) with code: BFSAVE20

This device almost makes tracking how you spend your day subconscious. Flip this 12-sided object to the daily task you’re about to start — and tap the button. The TimeFlip2 logs how long you spend on each activity, then dumps that info to the accompanying app so you can see your day laid out visually. With lights and built-in alarms, this simple little time management helper can get your whole day in line.

