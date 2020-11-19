Ready to become a $130,000 a year cloud IT expert? This AWS training can help get you there

TLDR: With the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner All-in-One Bundle, you’ll have all the training you need to ace the key Amazon Web Services certification test.

Career pivots are nothing new in our COVID-impacted world. With so many industries scrambling, jobs changing and workers desperately trying to hang on, many individuals are deciding to scrap their old lives and plunge headlong into an entirely new career.

And if you’re going to start over, doesn’t it make sense to go where the money is? Right now, life as an AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner is looking pretty sweet. On top of a need for cloud-qualified IT professionals, it turns out AWS certification injects a major shot in the arm into your annual salary…to the tune of nearly $130,000 a year.

That isn’t some far-fetched idea, either. With the training found in the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner All-in-One Bundle ($24.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals), you can put yourself squarely on the path to that lucrative new future.

This collection features coursework, 25 hours of video instruction, ebooks and a host of practice materials all aimed at preparing you to take and ace AWS’ primary cloud certification exam. It’s the test for those entrusted with a basic understanding of how a web-based system is supposed to run, without delving too deeply into all the deeply technical levels of certain AWS specialty training.

The Introduction to Cloud Computing on AWS course lays the groundwork, exploring general cloud computing concepts and Amazon Web Services fundamentals right through to its more advanced concepts. That’s reinforced with over 12 hours of instructor-led video training, which features more learning situations like hands-on labs, exam cram lessons, and probing quizzes that test how much you’ve really learned.

Next, you’ll put that training to the test with a full Practice Exam Course, dealing out nearly 400 different practice questions to make sure you’ve internalized everything you’ll need to know on the real exam.

To make sure you’re really ready, there’s even an exam review walkthrough focused on the strategies and basic test-taking steps that will lead to better results. There’s also over 200 pages of training notes tailored to the exam; and an assortment of practice tests that can be conducted offline to make sure you’re 100 percent prepared.

Regularly priced at $300, this career-changing AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner training is available at a huge discount, only $24.99 while this offer lasts.

