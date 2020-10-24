Here are 10 services on sale that can get your digital business on track

TLDR: These 10 business resources can get your digital enterprise headed in the right direction.

Whether you’re running your own business or just working from home as part of someone else’s, there are plenty of business services that you don’t often realize you really need until you really need ‘em.

Thankfully, many of those services are available now at some big savings off their regular price. This collection of 10 must-have resources for managing scheduling, paperwork, accounting, marketing, social media and more are now all on sale, with most discounted by over 90 percent.

1. Sellful All-in-One Business Software for Freelancers & Entrepreneurs – $49; originally $840

Sellful is trying to be all things to all business pros — and hitting all the bases. It’s got a website builder, online shop, CRM, ERP, marketing, memberships, invoicing, appointments, online courses, project manager, and point of sale functions, combining all aspects of your business in one place for those in any industry.

2. Averox Business Management Solutions: Lifetime Subscription – $79; originally $4,740

On one comprehensive dashboard, Averox Solutions wants to be any business’ app solution, bringing together a suite of integrated apps that can supercharge a company’s growth. With more than a dozen different features including managing sales campaigns, document sharing, chat capabilities and more, ABM makes it easy to find everything a business needs in one place.

3. Covve Card Scanner Unlimited Scans: Lifetime Subscription – $25.99; originally $69

The idea is ingeniously simple — just scan a contact’s business card and Covve’s AI-powered uber brain sets up an address book contact, filling in all the information you’ll need to connect with that person again. It’s tuned for a 96 percent maximum accuracy and capable of interpreting information in more than 30 languages.

4. DottedSign Pro e-Sign Platform: 3-Yr Subscription – $59.99; originally $359

With DottedSign, you can sign documents and get signatures from others, all with absolute security and legality. From NDAs and sales contracts to lease agreements, financial documents, W9 forms and more, this quick, easy digital signing process eliminates all that unnecessary back and forth emailing with printed copies, faxes and other extra steps, all in a matter of minutes.

5. Invoice Crowd: Estimation and Accounting System – $48.99; originally $1,440

Small-to-medium-sized businesses can use Invoice Crowd to create compelling proposals, optimized invoices and quick, simple payment methods. Packed with all kinds of customization options, this fast-and-easy online accounting platform streamlines your billing and payments process, all while moving you toward a paperless office.

6. SocialBot by ZapApps: Lifetime Subscription – $29; originally $1,740

Facebook Messenger is a massive marketing opportunity for any business — and SocialBot can get it all rolling for you automatically. From bots to auto-replies to bulk message features, SocialBot can start immediately creating posts, boosting engagement, sparking sales and overseeing all your Facebook Messenger marketing efforts.

7. Zuitte 50+ Tools for Entrepreneurs: Lifetime Subscription – $199; originally $9,480

With over 50 powerful tools under its hood, Zuitte was built from the ground up for dropshippers, Amazon FBA sellers, YouTubers, social influencers and more to handle all the app duties a modern digital entrepreneur needs. With research and analytics, SEO tools, email marketing, leads management and a bunch more available, Zuitte lets owners and visionaries do everything for a fraction of the cost of standalone apps.

8. HelloWoofy Social Media Management: 1-Yr Subscription – $49; originally $588

If you don’t have the time to do everything on social media that you’d like for your business, there’s HelloWoofy. This AI-powered platform creates social media and blog content, schedules posts or whole campaigns and even uses data sciences to recommend hashtags and emojis that will best play to the audience you’re trying to reach.

9. MasterBundle: Lifetime Subscription – $69; originally $345

From hundreds of available themes, templates, logos, images, plugins and more, MasterBundle creates fully optimized turn-key websites in minutes. Along with a host of web tools, email addresses and even unlimited web hosting, MasterBundle puts all the elements of website creation into one infinitely simple, yet effective resource.

10. VidToon Animated Video Maker: Lifetime Subscription – $49; originally $4,020

Your brand has 8 seconds to grab a viewer’s attention span — and a VidToon animation is just the tool to make that happen. This easy-to-use drag and drop style video maker helps you use characters, music, backgrounds and more to create animated videos for all your web and social platforms, all without any design or tech expertise.

