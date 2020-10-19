This mega-course collection helps digital entrepreneurs find success and happiness at the same time

TLDR: The Ultimate Entrepreneur Bundle doesn’t just focus more than 100 video courses on your professional success. They take on your inner well-being too.

There’s a lot to consider when you plan to take the internet by storm and make a bazillion dollars. Do you have a sound business plan? Have you figured out how you’re going to reach your potential customers? Do you have the drive to make this longshot happen? Are you happy?

Sure, there are a lot of practical business concerns when you launch a new endeavor. But there’s always some personal self-examination that needs to happen at the same time to make sure your career and life trajectory are working in tandem with your business goals. Addressing both halves of that delicate life balance are both in focus as part of The Ultimate Entrepreneur Bundle ($199, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

The collection brings together four learning pillars featuring nearly 80 hours of content with comprehensive coverage in both the business and marketing skills needed to help get a new business off the ground as well as how to take steps toward the career development and happy living goals we all seek.

Learners can get the ball rolling with the Online Business Mega Course Bundle, a giant collection that includes more tactics for achieving digital business success than most people will ever know. Over 40 different courses featuring 62 different ebooks as supporting material, students learn…well, everything. From social media marketing to platforms like Amazon FBA and Shopify to techniques like blockchaining, using internet psychology and more, this massive treasure trove of information can launch any online entrepreneur to the next level.

There’s also the Marketing Master Mega Course Bundle, including another 20 courses and 33 ebooks covers all aspects of modern online marketing. There’s coursework here in using Facebook, Instagram, Google, Twitter and YouTube advertising, tactics for leveraging online forums as a marketing tool as well as how chatbots and AI can bring more traffic to your site.

But how fulfilling is business success if you aren’t happy? The Self Development Mega Course Bundle and The Healthy Living Course Bundle combine to include 51 video courses spanning over 37 hours and 112 ebooks, laying out the guidelines to help you become the best version of yourself. And this course covers everything — your health, fitness, mental wellbeing, happiness, stress and anxiety management, relaxation, self-discipline, confidence, productivity, motivation and more all come under the microscope here.

All together, these course bundles have a retail value of almost $5,800, but with the current offer, you can get everything for less than $50 each, only $199 while this deal lasts.

