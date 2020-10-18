Knowing Lean Six Sigma can put your career into overdrive. This training can show you how

TLDR: The Lean Six Sigma Career Advancement Bundle unlocks all the steps for using Six Sigma methodology to lead important business projects and push your career forward.

Knowing about what Lean Six Sigma is really isn’t all that hard. A methodology and managerial approach that centers around eliminating waste and variation in a development process is a fairly simple idea to wrap your head around.

Of course, implementing and perfecting the Lean Six Sigma process for your own project or business endeavour…well, that’s a whole different story.

Knowing what how to guide a project from ideation to completion using the process can be a big career jumpstart

This in-depth look at the entire Lean Six Sigma journey is broken up into four courses, laying out the guidelines for a successful LSS practitioner to judge their resources, put together the right people, assemble a realistic timetable, then oversee the entire development pipeline to avoid cost or time overruns while making sure all the stakeholder stay happy.

The basics are laid out in the Lean Management course, helping first-time users learn the concepts and principles of the Lean method while streamlining processes and directing toward the best possible value for the business.

Users then elevate from LSS Green Belt Certification Training up to Black Belt Certification Training, eventually learning to tackle complex projects on the way to an elite Black Belt designation as a true Lean Six Sigma certified professional.

Any Lean Six Sigma student quickly learns that the process keys heavily on understanding and parsing data, so this bundle also includes a focused look at using Minitab, a statistical tool for identifying trends, solving problems and unlocking insight conclusions throughout a Six Sigma project cycle.

Normally a $2,500 course package

