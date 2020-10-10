10 shopping deals for 10.10 Day and now, they’re all an extra 20% off

TLDR: Take an extra 20 percent off these already heavily discounted gadgets as part of the 10.10 Shopping Day deals.

If you thought Black Friday was the world’s biggest shopping day, then you’re only focused on North America. Because when you take the entire globe into consideration, the single biggest shopping day of the year is actually China’s Singles Day on Nov. 11.

Ecommerce giant Alibaba jumpstarted the holiday about a decade ago, turning it into a juggernaut that generated over $38 billion last year, 2.5 times more than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Now, American retailers already reeling from COVID-19 hits want to launch their own version of Singles Day, dubbed 10.10 Shopping Day. TNW Deals is all about cutting you serious discounts anyway, so they’re on board in a big way, including these 10 deals of some of their best selling items.

Best of all, when you use the coupon code OCTSALE20 during checkout, you can take an additional 20 percent of the price of your entire purchase. Whether it’s early holiday shopping or just some much-needed retail therapy, the deals are here.

Jumpi 3-in-1 Car Vacuum, Jumpstarter and Power Bank – $79.99 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $150

This versatile car essential item can help make sure a bad battery never leaves you stranded or in danger. By day, it’s a pleasant, yet powerful mini-vac. But during an emergency, the built-in jumper cables and power bank can supply a booming 700 amp jolt to a lagging battery. The power bank also can boost any lagging power levels on your smartphone, tablet or other devices as well.

Fusion C Mini PC – $128.76 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $250

Your desktop computer doesn’t have to take up your whole desk. In fact, the Fusion C is about the size of a small cigar box. Packed with a built-in Intel quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, a pre-installed version of Windows 10 Home, and WiFi, HDMI, VGA, LAN, USB 2.0 and even Micro-SD connectivity, all you need is a monitor to handle all your basic home computing needs.

Mobile Pixels Trio Portable Triple Screen Laptop Monitor – $400 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $500

The Trio offers up the multi-screen experience in your office right on your laptop. Just connect to your device, slide it out and you’ve got a second or even a third laptop screen to help boost your productivity. Lightweight and portable, the Trio can even be flipped around to serve as a great presentation monitor for any sales pitches, training sessions of just to let everyone see what you’re working on.

Lenso Cube 1080p Pocket Projector – $248 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $799

It’s only 2 inches square, but hook this tiny projector up via WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, or USB to any of your devices and you can watch HD quality 1080p video projected on any surface up to 10 feet across. Play videos or listen to music, the Lenso Cube works with nearly 3,600 compatible apps and can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. It’s an entire multimedia center that fits right in your pocket.

Jetson Eris Electric Scooter – $400 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $499

If you don’t need to drive, this scooter is the perfect alternative. The peppy 250-watt motor can carry you as many as 12 miles at up to 14 mph, even on hills and inclines. The entire Jetson Eris Scooter folds up for storage or transport and there’s even a detachable phone holder so you can check maps or jam out to music as you zip along.

Wireless Qi Canvas Duo Device Charger – $48 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $99

Get two Qi-enabled devices charging wirelessly at the same time. Optimized for the newest Apple and Samsung phone models, this charger feeds juice as fast and as safely as possible on this anti-slip pad that won’t slide all over your desk. It’s also got LED charging indicators, so you’ll always know how the power transfer is going.

Aura Biometric Smartlock and WiFi Gateway – $128 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $500

Losing your keys doesn’t have to be a thing ever again. This door lock brings biometrics to the rescue, with the ability to automatically unlock the door with a fingerprint as well as a passcode, access card, or, with the connected app, from anywhere in the world. It also employs full tamper-proof encryption to make it virtually impregnable.

Wireless Charging Pad for AirPods and AirPods Pro – $23.19 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $34

With AirPods, it’s always tough to know whether or not they’re charging on a wireless charge pad. But this pad is engineered with a perfect fid for AirPods, so the charge can always go off without a hitch. And the convenient LED indicator showing the charging status doesn’t hurt either.

Pictar Selfie Pro Kit – $80 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $129

This double-barreled addition to your selfie arsenal includes the Smart Selfie Stick, which extends almost three feet with full camera control to pan, tilt, zoom and more for the perfect shot. There’s also the Pictar Wide-Angle Smart Lens, with a 110-degree angle of view allowing for perfect landscapes and group shots.

Soundfreaq Sound Spot Compact Bluetooth Speaker – $52 after coupon “OCTSALE20”; originally $79

At about 5 inches long, this companion speaker can hop from room to room easily, bringing booming music with it. From the acoustics to the design details to acoustic balance to suit your musical taste, this speaker is thoughtfully crafted to deliver rich sound and blistering power beyond its diminutive size. Just sync up your smartphone, stream your best playlist and settle back.

