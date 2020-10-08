MySignature helps turn a Gmail or Outlook signature into an effective advertising channel

TLDR: The MySignature Email Signature Generator lets you create clean, attractive email signatures that can also elevate your brand and drive sales with every sent email.

The average employee sends and receives an average of 122 emails a day, according to the Radicati Group Email Statistics Report. And if you’ve wondered why so many now come with elaborate email signatures featuring bolded text, graphics, call to action links and more, it’s because they work.

Technology capable of tracking a viewer’s attention when they open an email shows the eye instantly settles on those clear, iconic signatures. That digital real estate is a significant opportunity to engage and promote your brand — if you do it right, of course.

A subscription to MySignature Email Signature Generator ($29.99 for a 3-signature lifetime subscription; over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) is not only a sound way to make all your email sign-offs looks uniform and professional, but it’s a fantastic opportunity to drive sales and attention as well.

With MySignature, users select from a variety of signature templates, each fully customizable to include logos, images, color schemes, different formatting and more. By including all your personal contact information, links to social networks, a photo and more in your emails, it projects high professionalism, reliability and increases your chances of prompting the receiver to connect. It’s all assembled from one easy-to-use dashboard, making all your necessary changes quick and simple.

Each signature can also include links to advertise products, promote events or further your brand awareness, all thanks to a standard email.

MySignature also works anywhere, 100 percent mobile friendly and compatible with all the major email clients, including Gmail, Outlook/Office 365, AppleMail, Thunderbird, and more.

For individuals and companies who have never tried a uniform email signature strategy, this service makes it incredibly easy to put the tactic into practice and see the actual impact a unified email signature campaign can have on an organization.

Right now, a lifetime subscription including up to three interchangeable signatures is on sale for hundreds off the regular price, just $29.99. In case you need more options, you can also choose a 5-signature plan ($39.99) and a 10-signature plan ($49.99) at equally attractive savings.

Prices‌ ‌are‌ ‌subject‌ ‌to‌ ‌change.‌ ‌