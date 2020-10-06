This 22-training bundle provides you with AWS, Cisco and CompTIA certification prep for less than $5 per course

TLDR: The 2021 All-In-One AWS, Cisco & CompTIA Super Certification Bundle is more than 420 hours of training in all the most crucial IT areas to get you certified and working fast.

Career pivots are happening everywhere right now. With shifting economic fortunes, layoffs, and massive changes in many industries in the wake of COVID-19, it’s only smart to take a look at your current career and decide if your current path is still where you want to be in five years. Or, more ominously, consider if your industry will still have a place for you.

With more companies pushing to cloud-based services, streamlining communication and relying more on their tech-driven systems than ever before, a cross-trained IT expert has never been more valuable. And an IT pro with multiple certifications will invariably bubble to the top of most company’s recruitment searches.

There’s no easier way to start down the IT career path than massive training in the key technology growth areas, leading to certification by the world’s most recognized bodies and companies. That’s what you’ll get in the truly massive 2021 All-in-One AWS, Cisco and CompTIA Super Certification Bundle. Right now, it’s just $99, more than 90 percent off from TNW Deals.

Even against other comprehensive learning bundles, the sheer volume of content in this 22-course, 420-plus hour behemoth is pretty staggering.

Certification is premium currency in the tech world — and no organization’s seal of approval is more coveted than CompTIA. CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 and 2 is bedrock training and certification for anyone looking to launch an IT career. The introductory training explores everything from mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization and cloud computing to installing and configuring operating systems, expanded security, software troubleshooting, and operational procedures.

Those courses are accompanied by three more prepping you for CompTIA certification exams, including full training in network technologies, security and cloud computing.

With more and more businesses moving to the cloud every day, it’s no surprise that a full half of this course package is dedicated to training students in the critical care and feeding of cloud-based networked systems. In the cloud services space, that often comes down to know how to use the most popular platform for cloud operations, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Over 10 courses, you’ll get more than 70 hours tackling every aspect of how AWS works and experience how to use its most powerful tools. Courses cover topics like migration strategies, cloud architecture, infrastructure, database operations, visualization and analytics tools as well as developing a DevOps lifecycle, all aimed at helping students successfully pass several major AWS certification exams. There’s even a pair of courses in how to use AWS’ two biggest cloud rivals, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

The uber-package wraps up with another significant batch of training, this time in earning you certification with Cisco’s industry-leading networking hardware and software offerings. Across six courses, this instruction goes into detail on what it takes to keep a Cisco-driven system running smoothly, featuring training in how routing and switching technologies work, implementing Ethernet LANs, VLANs, and STP, the fundamentals of MPLS, EIGRP for automating routing decisions and configuration, CCNP T-Shoot requirements and more.

This level of intensive and exhaustive IT training would normally retail for over $4,400, but as part of this super package, it’s all available for just $99 while this offer lasts.

