There’s a six-figure career in software development in your future. This training can be your gateway ...

It’s never easy to start something completely new. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced millions of Americans into the uncomfortable realization that their current or regrettably former occupations just don’t provide the future or security they want anymore.

People need to work in stable, growing industries with strong wages that set workers up for a sound future. Last year, there were 26.4 million software developers in the world, with 4.2 million in the U.S. That global number is expected to reach just under 29 million by 2024. Meanwhile, American software developers are averaging six-figure salaries in this bursting digital age.

If you’re looking for the training to help you step out on that professional ledge into a brighter tomorrow, the training in The Super Software Engineer Bundle ($39, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can help you reach that goal.

With seven courses covering more than 40 hours of content, learners can explore foundational areas for anyone looking to start a new career building and developing apps, managing networked systems, creating games and more.

As a major component of app development, the Java Certification Training is a solid start to an engineering feature, learning the most commonly used programming language in software creation.

With smart system usage and connectivity advances happening year after year, you can get a firm grasp on how that works with the Introduction to Internet of Things (IoT) course. This instruction offers valuable insight into how everything from kitchen appliances to electrical systems to home security are all being connected to the web and automated to better serve users.

This training also offers exposure to some of the most important tools used by software development pros, including how to build mobile and desktop apps with Angular; as well as database organization and usage with MongoDB.

Speaking of data, the remaining courses delve into computer science and explore how machine learning and artificial intelligence are changing the world of data analysis.

Students interested in diving into those explosively growing sectors will find the Data Science with Python and Introduction to Artificial Intelligence courses full of helpful guidance, featuring the Python training and expertise to understand AI and making machines think and learn for themselves, as well as how to create those amazing systems yourself.

