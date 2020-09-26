SEO and Google Ads aren’t just web magic. Businesses need to know them. This training can make them all clear

TLDR: The Ultimate Google Ads and SEO Certification Bundle offer all web business owners insight into how to take control of their digital marketing fate.

There’s a reason why Google’s parent company is the fifth richest company in the world. Because when you virtually control huge swathes of internet commerce, you’re bound to end up with some stunningly large coffers.

Google accounts for 75 percent of all desktop search traffic and 95 percent of all mobile search traffic on the web. Search engine optimization (SEO) drives over 1,000 percent more traffic than organic social media. And over 80 percent of all customers say they use a search engine as part of their shopping process.

Which means if you aren’t taking advantage of SEO and Google advertising to put your business front and center, you’re not taking digital marketing seriously. The training in The Ultimate Google Ads and SEO Certification Bundle ($49.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can set you on the right path.

With nine courses featuring nearly 30 hours of instruction, new digital entrepreneurs and old hands alike will get the complete 4-1-1 on everything from how to land at the top of Google search rankings to how to ensure the most effective reach for their Google ads.

The Complete SEO Course For Beginners 2020: Zero to Hero and Google Ads For Beginners 2020: Step-by-Step Process offer newcomers a comprehensive look at what users need to know to understand both SEO and the Google Ads network.

With SEO occupying such a huge place in digital business success, this pack also includes four other courses dedicated to structuring and optimizing your website as well as finding just the right keywords to target for your best results. That includes added emphasis on steps like how SEO is conducted on WordPress-based sites and how it impacts local businesses.

In addition to instruction on how to use Google Ads to promote your business, there’s also training here in how to optimize your Google My Business listing, how to launch a successful cold email campaign that actually generates legitimate leads, and how to build backlinks that will translate into more website traffic.

Each of these courses is a $199 value, but you can get the entire collection now for just $49.99 while this offer lasts.

