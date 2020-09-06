These 10 apps, now on sale, could help change how you do virtually everything

TLDR: These 10 apps, all between 40 to over 90 percent off, can help you improve virtually every facet of your day to day life.

Work feels like the antithesis of what you should be doing with your Labor Day holiday. While that may be true, a little hard work now may end up paying off big time down the road.

To that end, we found some Labor Day deals on 10 cool apps aimed at improving your mind, body, skills and productivity. If you put in the time and energy now toward expanding your abilities, straightening up your processes, clearing your head and strengthening your body, you may find yourself in an even better place next Labor Day.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription – $33.15 (Orig. $199) with promo code: GOFORIT15

All of your web activities should be protected — and with KeepSolid VPN Unlimited, you’ll be invisible to any cybercrooks and other trackers online. With a cloaked IP address, you can surf with no speed or bandwidth limits, get around geo-locking restrictions and remain safely anonymous at all times. As one of the most respected VPN providers around, lifetime service at 80 percent off is a true steal.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $85 (Orig. $2,199) with promo code: GOFORIT15

If you want to learn Spanish, French, Japanese or any of 30 other languages (including English), Mondly is taking a different approach to language learning. Using state-of-the-art speech recognition, Mondly evaluates your interactions with native speakers, listening to the words and phrases you use to offer positive feedback and further your learning. Between solid neural science and cutting-edge tech, Mondly can get you speaking a new language at warp speed.

LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription – $68 (Orig. $399) with promo code: GOFORIT15

When you don’t need to speak another language, just understand it, that’s when you need LingvaNex Translator. Whether you’ve got text, voice recordings or even an image with a foreign language in it, Lingvanex can tell you what it all means. From business communication to traveling to contextualizing life around you, LingvaNex is a super-handy tool for immediately making the world smaller and more accessible.

Poser Pro: 3D Art and Animation Software for Windows & Mac – $68 (Orig. $349) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Create amazing computer graphics with this 3D modeling software that specializes in crafting humans. From thousands of human and animal models, you can use different poses, morphs, clothing, hair, materials, and accessories to deliver powerful interactive 3D figure designs. From animation to comics to digital graphic art, Poser Pro is a seriously robust visual art tool.

DarwinMail Professional Plan: Lifetime Subscription – $34 (Orig. $300) with promo code: GOFORIT15

DarwinMail helps bring a little order to your Gmail email box. With DarwinMail, you can organize and sort your inbox by category, sender, or subject; write down notes with the Reminders feature; or put emails on the back burner as long as you want with the Snoozing tool. You can also create all kinds of email templates for different future emails to help save time.

Sparkle Pro Website Builder: Lifetime License – $59.50 (Orig. $119) with promo code: GOFORIT15

For a Mac user, Sparkle Pro is about as streamlined an approach to web building as you’ll find. With its simple to use interface, Sparkle Pro can help you build a high performance, search engine optimized website in literally minutes. With a click and drag, you can rotate and size elements, make modifications and more, all ready to win the SEO game and rank you at the top of Google search results.

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan – $85 (Orig. $3,600) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Cloud storage is always at a premium, which is why 10TB of supremely secured backup space for all of your data storage and file sharing needs at a great price is such a big deal. Backups stay updated, data transfers lightning-fast and your devices remain lean, mean and operating perfectly without all that extra junk cluttering up their hard drives. And at a price thousands off the regular rate, stacking out on Degoo Premium now is a no-brainer.

JumpStory Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Membership – $85 (Orig. $2,340) with promo code: GOFORIT15

With over 25 million images, illustrations, vector icons, and videos, you’ll have a treasure trove of royalty free assets to use in all of your websites, emails, social media, marketing projects and more. In addition to a handy AI feature that helps you find the exact image or art that works for your needs, JumpStory can even predict how well that asset will do driving attention to your work. The downloads are limitless, which is a good thing since thousands of new images are added daily.

BetterMe Home Workout and Diet: Lifetime Subscription – $34 (Orig. $1,200) with promo code: GOFORIT15

Whether you’re looking to lose some weight at home, get a personal diet plan started, track your water intake, or just get some personal trainer advice, this personal health and fitness app has you covered. From workout challenges to meal plans to personalized guidance, the app is a one-stop location for getting your entire wellness regimen on track. Instead of a pricey gym membership, BetterMe does it all for you right from your home.

Restflix Restful Sleep Streaming Service: 3-Yr Subscription – $51 (Orig. $149) with promo code: GOFORIT15

If you aren’t sleeping well, then you aren’t healthy — and Restflix wants to change that. With more than 20 personalized video channels of meditative music, bedtime stories, and calming videos, Restflix uses binaural beats technology to relax your brain and gently ease you into a better night’s sleep. For those looking to overcome insomnia, tinnitus, and night-time anxiety, Restflix could be just the ticket.

