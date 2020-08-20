Learn to drive and grow traffic with this complete YouTube masterclass

TLDR: With the Complete Guide to YouTube Masterclass, you’ll understand how to build, nurture and grow a lucrative YouTube channel.

It’s hard to believe, but YouTube has been a part of our lives for over 15 years now. Ever since that day in April 2005 when YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim posted the first clip, his simple 18-second “Me at the zoo” video, the world has been hooked.

Today, 2 billion users are logged in to YouTube every month. They upload 500 hours of video every minute — and because everyone is watching, YouTube will generate $5.5 billion in ad revenue in the U.S. alone this year.

With that many consumer dollars in play, everyone wants a piece of the YouTube pie.

This training covering more than seven hours of content is led by online business pro and YouTube expert Nick Nyxson. From YouTube novices to seasoned users, Nyxson explains the YouTube process, starting from a user’s first attempts to start a channel and create videos.

The course helps students understand the time-learned tactics that have driven YouTube’s biggest users to their epic success. After working through the basics of setting up a channel and shooting, editing and uploading your own videos, the training advances to more in-depth techniques many YouTubers never use to their fullest.

From channel layout and graphic aesthetics to types of content to important technical issues like music and copyright, this masterclass gets into all of it.

Of course, a channel and its video only attain value if people are watching, so this course also spends plenty of time on methods for finding and growing a YouTube audience. The training guides students through understanding YouTube’s robust analytics as well as tactics for engaging audiences and retaining them longer with your content.



