Digital marketing doesn’t have to remain a mystery. These master courses pull back the curtain

While retail business was hurt at unprecedented levels in the wake of COVID-19, their loss turned into a big gain for digital retailers. In fact, eCommerce sales are expected to be up by 18 percent by the end of this year. And next year, global online sales could approach nearly $5 trillion.

That’s a roundabout way of saying that if you’re a retailer who isn’t focusing a decent portion of your time and effort into executing a sound digital marketing campaign, you’re basically shooting yourself in the foot.

If web sales aren’t your expertise, it’s time to get up to speed. The training in The 2020 Learn Digital Marketing and Advertisement Certification Bundle ($45.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can introduce you to how the best in the online selling business use all of today’s tools to make smart decisions and a lot of money.

The collection brings together nine courses, each casting light on how to use available avenues to maximize brand awareness, cultivate customers online, amplify your message and set yourself up for success.

Digital Marketing Certification: Master Digital Marketing sets the stage, offering beginners a guide to the tips, tricks and tested methods for crafting a successful digital marketing strategy. Since a big part of brand awareness comes from search engine results, the SEO Blueprint: How to Easily Rank #1 on Google course examines the steps for identifying the keywords that can land you at the top of profitable Google searches.

Of course, reaching customers isn’t always the same as selling them. How to Easily Create Highly Profitable Sales Funnels outlines the steps successful brands and entrepreneurs use to create simple and effective sales funnels that turn visitors into customers.

Advertising where potential customers congregate online is key, so the Google Ads Mastery

and Facebook Ads Mastery courses spotlight those two outlets, offering guidance on how to create profitable ad campaigns on both massive commercial platforms.

Armed with all this know-how, you can now show others how it’s done. Start a Digital Marketing Agency Business, How To Start A Profitable Web Design Agency Business and Sales Mastery get into how to start digital marketing and web creation services of your own as well as how to find and bring new clients on board.

Each of these courses is a $200 value, but right now, the entire package of digital marketing expertise is on sale for just $45.99, hundreds off the regular price.

