Trouble sleeping? The Netflix for sleep might be your answer to a better night’s rest

TLDR: Restflix offers 20 channels of sleep-inducing sounds and images that can start giving you a better night’s sleep.

We’ve all heard endless stories about the benefits of sleep. But with 50 to 70 million Americans suffering from some form of sleep disorder, many of us already know that a “good night’s sleep” can be a lot easier said than done.

In our current COVID-19-impacted world, sleep has never been more important. Just last year, researchers determined that sleep creates a greater activation of T-cells in the human body, key warriors in our immunity system for fighting off illness. That means getting sufficient restful sleep each night could actually be one of the most important means for warding off the coronavirus and other harmful illnesses.

If even an extra 15 or 30 minutes a night can be helpful, or if you already suffer from sleep disruptions that make each night difficult, Restflix might be able to help. Right now, subscriptions are on sale for as low as $29.99 for 12 months of the service.

Rather than flipping through cable channels or surfing the web during bouts of sleeplessness, Restflix is a streaming service offering more than 20 live channels all designed to help you fall asleep faster and enjoy a more restful night.

These personalized video channels offer mixes of meditative music, bedtime stories, soothing sounds and restful images that make your mind more receptive to sleep. Their approach focuses on binaural beats, a form of sound wave therapy. By delivering sound at two different frequencies, your brain interprets those signals as a new single frequency, one which actually triggers a change in your brain chemistry. The shift causes many listeners to generate higher levels of the chemical melatonin, which regulates your sleep.

That science coupled with Restflix’s soothing guided meditations, bedtime stories and soft nature images and sounds eases users into new sleep patterns, patterns that combat insomnia, improve your overall health and fortify your immune system to help better take on anything the world has to throw at us.

The Restflix interface is accessible through all the standard streaming venues, so you can use Google Play, Roku, Apple TV and more to watch and listen on the TV in your bedroom or through your favorite mobile device.

Right now, Restflix is offering discounts on its 1, 2, and 3-year subscription plans, with the savings increasing with the length of your service. You can sign up for 12 months ($29.99, 40 percent off), 24 months ($49.99, 50 percent off) or 36 months ($59.99, 59 percent off) now and start getting a better sleep starting tonight.

Prices are subject to change.