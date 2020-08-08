This training bundle can get you ready for a career in video game development, even if you’ve never coded before

TLDR: With the training in The Build a Strategy Game Development Bundle, you’ll have a step-by-step guide to building brilliant strategy-based games and more.

Game development doesn’t start the day you decide to build your own Fortnite. That’s the result of hundreds of artists and other game design professionals all contributing thousands of man-hours. Instead, if you’re looking to understand game development and maybe go into the business one day, start small.

But not too small, of course. You don’t have to stick to Mindsweeper-level simplicity here. In fact, the training in a package like The Build a Strategy Game Development Bundle ($40, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) can not only give you a solid foundation in what it takes to make a fun game from scratch, but it also offers exposure to some of the most vital tools in the 2020 arsenal of a professional game designer.

This collection includes 10 courses, each an intellectual and skill-dependent stepping stone to one day craft amazing strategy games of your own.

From building turn-based games and real-time strategy games to resource management games and multiplayer strategy games, this is core training in the art of video game development, all based around creating in the Unity game engine, the world’s most popular game generation hub.

Along the way, you’ll also be challenged to create 12 separate gaming projects, each utilizing a different facet of your newly acquired skills. First, you’ll develop a simple 3D platformer game, then watch as your skills advance, leveling up to real-time strategy problems centered on learning how to select, move, and coordinate units, adding mechanics for resource gathering, unit spawning, camera controls, and more, and even combat mechanics.

There’s also a deep dive into AI, as you work to create smart enemies in your games that will give your hero a worthy run for his money. Finally, you’ll amass enough knowledge to take on your greatest task, build a multiplayer, turn-based strategy game using the popular networking framework Photon as well as Unity.

Once you’ve got all this training down, you’ll have all the ammunition you need to take these ideas and develop your own dream game. Who knows…you might have a Fortnite in you yet.

