Your digital marketing plan can make or break your business. Find out what you need to know

From search engine optimization (SEO) to content marketing, from social media advertising and engagement to email campaigns and affiliate plays, there are nearly as many avenues to digitally market online as there are sellers marketing.

And while one method may serve a particular seller better than others, there’s never a one-size-fits-all answer to assembling a digital marketing plan. In fact, the reality is it will almost always take a combination of many approaches to build to the web audience and customer base you want.

The Complete Digital Marketing Growth Hacking Certification Bundle makes sure you understand all the avenues open to you, with a background in all the critical ways you can build a brand, optimize your messaging and hopefully, make a fortune.

The collection covers it all, so it’s no surprise that it’s large. These nine courses hold over 40 hours of marketing know-how, offering tactics and strategies that have proven successful for businesses both big and small on the web.

The 2020 Complete Growth Hacking and Conversion Course serves as a comprehensive introduction, featuring your complete 411 downloads on the basics of online brand-building. Across more than 130 lectures, students learn strategies to boost growth and conversion rate by up to 5 times, add thousands of leads and subscribers, bring back cart abandoners, use sales psychology, effective copywriting, and more.

Since step-by-step instruction never hurts, you’ll next plunge into a full tutorial on creating a product identity from a well-defined path in 30 Actionable Branding Strategies That Will Triple Your Profit.

While it’s easy to get thrown by the all the secrets for improving search engine results, traffic, linking and more, The 2020 SEO Link Building Course works to boil it all down, with tips for optimizing your site and posts for Google, driving up time spent on your site, building valuable links and even now to almost immediately double your site conversions.

You also need to know how to connect and engage with audiences on social platforms, often each with their own distinct personalities. Courses like Certified Facebook Marketing 2020, Go Viral on YouTube and Complete Guide to Pinterest and Pinterest Growth 2020, outline the strategies for finding success with all of those varied, yet potentially lucrative crowds.

There’s even an Amazon FBA Course 2020 with everything you need to know to set up an Amazon FBA storefront, why 99 percent of Amazon businesses fail and what you can do to be among the surviving 1 percent.

The complete Digital Marketing 101 collection would usually cost almost $1,700, but right now, you can get the whole thing for just $34.99, less than $4 per course.

Prices are subject to change.

