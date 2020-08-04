This training will get you up to speed on Photoshop and Adobe CC’s other popular apps

TLDR: With the Essential 2020 Adobe CC Mastery Bundle, you’ll get training in four of Adobe’s most popular digital creation apps to craft images, graphics, social media and more.

You’ve got to hand it to Adobe. Through innovation and acquisition, the tech titan has pulled together a creative app version of The Avengers, a collection of programs that can not only handle virtually any digital creative project but have also been adopted by over 90 percent of all working creative pros and downloaded over 376 million times.

Yeah, the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of apps just rolls forward. And with usage like that, it's a fairly glaring hole in your professional skill set to not have a complete command of its most high-profile apps.

The package offers in-depth training in four of Adobe CC’s most prestigious apps, each vastly powerful and vital to honing a designer’s skill, no matter what medium they’re practicing.

The training begins with Introduction to Adobe Photoshop 2020, the longtime pinnacle of all image editing software. Whether you’ve never used Photoshop before or only tapped a small percentage of its usefulness, this course gets students familiar with the interface and all of its tools for handling basic editing, color composition, adjustment layers and more.

What Photoshop does for images, Adobe Illustrator does for vector graphics, so Introduction to Adobe Illustrator 2020 can get you up to speed. Used by millions of designers and artists, you’ll learn step-by-step instructions for maximizing Illustrator’s gifts, including how to create freehand drawings, recolor graphics as well as design web and mobile art of every kind, from logos to icons to ad materials and more.

When it’s time to incorporate those digital creations for multimedia use, Introduction to Adobe InDesign 2020 steps in. With its helpful templates and intuitive functionality, you’ll learn how to use InDesign to create multi-page documents like books, magazines, brochures, portfolios, and more as well as other art-based items like business cards, letterheads, posters, and flyers.

Finally, the Adobe Spark Course picks up the training baton, focusing on how the versatile Spark suite-within-a-suite aids content creation headed for social media platforms. The training explores how the separate Adobe Spark Post, Adobe Spark Page, and Adobe Spark Video apps each contribute to creating images, text, and even video postings suited to each individual platform.

