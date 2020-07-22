Linux runs more of the web than you realize. This training can help make sense of it all

TLDR: The Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle explains everything you need to know about the most powerful operating system around that you barely know exists.

You know all about Android and Windows and iOS. So if Linux is an operating system and you’ve never heard of it, should you really care?

Well, if you’re into technology or want a place in the IT industry, it’s an absolute must. While Linux has never taken the consumer-facing world by storm, the versatile, open source system is actually a behind-the-scenes powerhouse. Over 70 percent of websites run on Linux as well as over 90 percent of servers on Amazon’s AWS cloud platform.

It’s at the center of so much, yet so off the radar. But you can add this important item to your IT resume with the training in The Complete 2020 Learn Linux Bundle. Right now, it’s only $69, a savings of over 90 percent off the regular price from TNW Deals.

The collection is a beast, including 12 courses and over 110 hours of content covering every aspect of Linux from the operating system to processes, commands and beyond.

For the first timers with Linux, you could get started with a trio of courses. Linux for Beginners, Getting Started with Linux and CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) are all the introduction any Linux starter needs, from understanding how Linux works to navigating the interface to system configurations and applications. The training even includes everything needed to pass the CompTIA Linux certification exam, a prime credential from the world’s most recognized IT trade association.

From there, the training continues into loads of specialty areas exploring the full scope of Linux capabilities. With in-depth, hands-on lessons in network management, scripting, security, cloud operations and more, you’ll soon have all the talents to be a true Linux power user.

The package even crescendos with advanced training in practices like shell scripting and even the talents it takes for you to become a qualified Linux system or server admin.

Each of the 12 courses in this complete Linux overview is priced at $295, but with this bundle, it’s all available now for less than $6 per course, just $69.

