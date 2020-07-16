Scrum is how successful teams get even better. This course package explains it all

TLDR: The training in The Ultimate Scrum Foundation Certification Prep Bundle explains this project methodology and how it can be a game-changer for your organization and your career.

Projects and teamwork are what Scrum is all about. An offshoot of the Agile project management framework, Scrum is based around many of the same principles as scrums in a rugby match, challenging teams to learn through trial and error, take initiative in the face of difficulties, and carefully assess your victories and defeats to find paths forward for improvement.

The Scrum process brings together the appropriate meetings, tools, and role assignments to get a team working in unison to create the best possible avenue for success.

The collection features five courses that explain the Scrum process, offer critical case studies and other learning examples of Scrum successes and failures, and how to put a Scrum framework in place in any group to boost efficiency and results.

Scrum Certification Prep + Scrum Master + Agile Scrum Training starts that process, including an overview of Scrum fundamentals, why it’s so powerful, and proven techniques for delivering successful projects on time and on budget every time.

Scrum Master Training: Case Studies and Confessions and Scrum Advanced: Software Development and Program Management go deeper into the Scrum methodologies, offering real world examples of Scrum projects in action so you’ll feel confident in implementing Scrum improvements and explaining Scrum to teams, managers and stakeholders for any service, maintenance or support team.

Meanwhile, Kanban can be used hand-in-hand with Scrum, particularly as a visual process tool to make Scrum projects more relatable and accountable. Kanban: Productivity and Efficiency for Agile Lean Project outlines how to master this methodology and integrate it fully with Scrum to gain more insight into what does and doesn’t work for your team.

Finally, User Stories for Agile Scrum + Product Owner + Business Analysis examines user stories, which are full descriptions of how an end-point user might actually experience your final product. This course helps you learn to write a user story description and how they can benefit your project.

All this training puts you in place to take and pass the Scrum certification exam, effectively managing projects in your workplace.

