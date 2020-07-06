Edit photos in one click with this AI-powered photo editor app

TLDR: With the Award-Winning Luminar 4 Bundle, you get the program that uses AI to create brilliant images, plus learning courses and add-on packs to take your work to the next level.

In the classic film Blade Runner, Harrison Ford’s cop Deckard uses futuristic sci-fi technology to digitally enhance a still photograph to an almost microscopic level while looking for clues. While we haven’t quite reached Blade Runner levels just yet, the advances of tech in the art of photography these days is still pretty amazing.

Case in point — image editing favorite Luminar 4, which not only packs in loads of ultra-helpful tools for enhancing and even creating gorgeous images, but it also embraces artificial intelligence to automatically optimize images without the photographer needing to do anything.

You can sit back and let Luminar do the driving on your biggest photo editing projects with everything you get in the Award-Winning Luminar 4 Bundle, now just $59 from TNW Deals, a 75 percent savings off the regular price.

Of course, if you’ve got an idiosyncratic eye, the newly redesigned Luminar 4 has all the powers and abilities you’d expect from a full service image editing suite. Stacks of tools make it easy to crop, color correct, and retouch images to meet any photog’s exact specifications. Layers, brushes, masking, color grading, batch processing — it’s all here so you can accomplish virtually any photo manipulation project you want.

But Luminar is best known for its smart features, including what they call the world’s most intelligent photo enhancer, AI Accent. Accent knows pictures, so it automatically analyzes an image and can make instant corrections from literally dozens of control panels to produce an intelligently retouched, beautiful picture every time. That AI can also be in your hands, with the intuitive slider offering control over how to optimize shadows, highlights, contrast, tone, saturation, exposure, details and more with a few simple nudges of the slidebar.

You can also dig into Luminar Looks, a collection of 60 powerful one-click editing options to create an image that matches your taste in seconds.

Since artistry is still at the center of photography, the collection also comes with three add-on packages. You can give your images a celestial vibe, inserting planets, moons and other heavenly bodies organically with Amazing Planets. Or reshape the look of the sky in your pics with the 25 sky effects in the Burst of Drama pack. Or put a truly unique spin on city photography with the added features of the Cinematic Bespoke collection.

Finally, you’ll also get a Mastering Photography ebook to help beginning shutterbugs find their learn the digital camera and composition dos and don’ts; as well as the Luminar for Landscape Photography Video Course, a two-hour study of what Luminar 4 can do to make all your landscape images truly sing.

Valued at almost $240, you can get this deal now for a whole lot less, only $59 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

