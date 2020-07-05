These two deals on prime VPN services will make the rest of 2020 a safer year indeed

TLDR: These two VPN deals will assure your 4th of July — not to mention the coming year are completely safe and secure online.

Is there anything more obvious than writing a post about some huge VPN deals on July 4th and drawing the line about independence? Independence from online terrorists? Independence from governmental oversight? Independence from throttled bandwidth and streaming service edicts?

Yeah, we thought so too. Anyway, none of that changes the fact that it is July 4th…and there is a big sale on two of the top VPN services around. And since they’re all over $50, you can enter the code JULYFOURTH15 during checkout and save yourself an additional 15 percent. Go forth and free yourself.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Infinity Plan (10 Devices) – $50.15 (Orig. $299) with promo code: JULYFOURTH15

A perennial favorite, a PC Mag Top VPN pick and the provider that VPN Special said offered “amazing services,” this top-rated pick can help you regain control of your life online. With access to over 400 servers in more than 80 locations globally, you’ll stay protected and without any speed or bandwidth limits. There’s also a zero log policy, cybersecurity toolkits, servers dedicated just for torrenting and a host of other convenient user-friendly additions. And as an Infinity Plan member, you’re covered on up to 10 devices per account, enough to cover the whole family in protection.

SurfShark VPN: 3-Yr Subscription – $58.65 (Orig. $290) with promo code: JULYFOURTH15

Sure, SurfShark is a new kid on the block, but when PC Mag raves about you like this, you’re already running with the big dogs. “It is a pleasure to see a new VPN service that gets so much right,” they said. “Surfshark has a generous unlimited devices policy…excellent desktop applications…(and) some of the best speed test results we’ve seen this year. Overall, it’s an excellent product.” In addition to the unlimited data, unlock geo-targeting, AES-256GCM encryption, no logging policy and more, SurfShark also is the only VPN that offers unlimited simultaneous connections on unlimited devices.

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: Paper receipts are choking the planet. With Foreceipt, you can ditch ‘em once and for all