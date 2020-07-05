Paper receipts are choking the planet. With Foreceipt, you can ditch ‘em once and for all

TLDR: Foreceipt Receipt Tracker eliminates the need for paper receipts, handling all your expense report and tax-filing receipt work automatically.

The world is moving away from paper receipts. And while that’s good news, the bad news is that that transition isn’t happening fast enough. We already know 90 percent of those inconvenient printed receipts don’t usually find their way into someone’s records — they actually just get sorted into the circular file.

Of course, that’s more than just a waste of time and effort. Paper receipts make up 1.5 billion pounds of environmental waste every year. That’s 10 million trees and a billion gallons of water for essentially nothing.

Plus…who wants to keep track of all that paper anyway? Foreceipt Receipt Tracker cleans up the entire bookkeeping process with one digital service that accounts for everything your accountant demands. Right now, a five-year subscription to Foreceipt is almost 90 percent off, only $29.99 from TNW Deals.

In fact, Foreceipt may just eliminate your need for an accountant all together. With Foreceipt, all you have to do is use your smartphone to scan your receipt. With that, Foreceipt turns those images into usable data, tracking your taxes, income and even daily expenses right in your phone.

If you’re in a job that requires expense reports, a trip to the Foreceipt portal can churn out a complete report, with all your info and digital corroboration sorted and ready to submit. And for those who do itemized tax returns, these cleanly-formatted Excel spreadsheets are not only tailor made for tax day, they’re also fully accepted IRS-approved digital receipts, so there’s no extra reformatting or hassle needed when filing time comes.

Of course, the ultimate test of any service is customer feedback, so Foreceipt is already riding high with a nearly 4.5 out of 5 star rating from more than 500,000 users on Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

With Foreceipt, you can lose the hassle of keeping and organizing receipts forever and strike a blow for the planet at the same time. Five years of Foreceipt access is usually a nearly $240 value, but with this deal, it’s actually less than $6 a year at only $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.