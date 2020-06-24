Do you really need Photoshop for simple tasks? This app set does the same tricks for less

TLDR: With the InPaint Photo Editing App Bundle for Mac and Windows, you can use these five apps to do high wire image editing tricks for only $5 each.

Big, bright shiny apps for image editing are undeniably dazzling. With all the special controls, features and options available in a premium editing package like Photoshop, you can not only accomplish any feat of digital manipulation, but you could probably get the app to launch a SpaceX rocket and make you a sandwich at the same time.

And if you’re a hardcore photographer, then maybe you can justify the $20.99 a month subscription fee. But just do some simple calculations and it isn’t hard to see the price of editing power is mighty, mighty steep.

If you’re willing to forego the cache of the Photoshop name, you can still handle a vast majority of the tasks the average photographer needs to do at the same quality level for a whole lot less with the tools in the InPaint Photo Editing App Bundle for Mac and Windows ($24.99, 74 percent off from TNW Deals).

This collection includes five apps that sport more digital editing power than most photo lovers will ever need. But even if you’re looking to trick out your images just like the pro, these apps can make it happen.

First, InPaint lets you instantly delete virtually anything out of your photos. If it turns out your pic includes a light pole sticking out of the back of someone’s head or some obnoxious watermark or even a stupid photo bomber, InPaint can fix it automatically. The app uses intelligently-generated textures around your objects to fill in the deleted area. So no more clone tool — ever. You can fix old photos, remove date stamps, smooth out wrinkles and skin blemishes and yes, just scrub stuff you don’t like right out of existence.

You’ll also get iResizer, which actually moves elements in your image to crop your photo to just the size you want. If you’ve ever needed to make a landscape-composed image fit the Instagram square without distortion, iResizer will close spaces and do other image wizardry to fit everything into the smaller frame.

Meanwhile, Multi-View helps you scrub moving objects out of your pictures; PhotoStitcher

can fuse multiple photos together into a seamless picturesque panoramic image; and BatchInPaint does the same photo doctoring as InPaint, only with multiple images at once.

Each of these apps is available separately for $19.99, but as part of this full package, you can pick up all five for $24.99, just barely over the cost of 30 days of Photoshop.

Prices are subject to change.

