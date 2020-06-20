Understand how to move a system to the cloud and secure it with this CompTIA training

TLDR: Earn training in cloud systems and how to secure them as well as key certifications in The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle.

If you had any doubt that practically the entire tech world is moving to the cloud, consider this: even amid all of our current upheaval, more than half of all professionals — 56 percent — are currently working on or planning cloud migration projects for this year. And the top concern around those migrations? Security.

With 85 percent of data breaches attributable to configuration mistakes, any IT professional absolutely has to know the behaviors of cloud-based systems and how to secure them to be marketable to major companies. You can get training in both of these key areas as well as earn two of the industry’s most recognized certifications with the instruction found in The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals).

This double-barreled training provides students with two of the most in-demand and globally recognized certifications in security and virtualization for IT professionals. For more than 20 years, CompTIA has been one of the industry’s top trade associations and a benchmark watchdog in overseeing standards among IT experts.

First, the CompTIA Cloud+ training puts the skills and abilities of a system administrator in a data center to the test. Students get familiar with the new technologies supporting the changing cloud market, analyze system requirements to successfully execute workload migrations to the cloud as well as troubleshoot capacity, automation, connectivity and security issues. Basically, if you need to know it to move your organization’s operations to the cloud, it’s in this course.

Next, the CompTIA Security+ course makes sure you know how to protect that system once it’s in the cloud. Coursework here covers essential principles for network security and risk management, evaluates networking technologies and tools, and explores types of threats, attacks and vulnerabilities as well as how to stop them.

With this training, you’ll be ready to take and ace the CompTIA Cloud+ and Security+ exams, earning certifications that can go a long way to getting you hired as an IT pro.

