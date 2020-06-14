The key to Google search success isn’t rocket science. It’s right here

TLDR: The 2020 Complete WordPress SEO Course helps you build a lightning-fast, professionally-looking website primed for Google search success.

Even while the field of drag-and-drop website builders seems to grow daily, the King Kong of content management systems isn’t bothered by the competition. In fact, WordPress just continues to grow. If it wasn’t already impressive that the platform is the engine behind 35 percent of all websites currently operating, that number is actually a 2 percent increase from 2019 and a 4 percent jump from 2018.

While part of the WordPress dominance comes from its ease of use, that doesn’t mean there aren’t loads of hidden features and tips for getting noticed that can supercharge any website you create. The training in The 2020 Complete WordPress SEO Course ($14.99, 70 percent off from TNW Deals) is a step-by-step guide to making that happen.

This course is broken down into 14 lectures for creating, optimizing and promoting a professional grade website, all within a matter of hours.

Many WordPress sites struggle with slow site speed, which is now a major factor in how Google assesses and ranks your website in searches. This course leads you to the fastest loading WordPress themes and how you can assure your site speed ranks in the top 10 percent of all websites.

Once you’ve got the framework purring like a kitten, further instruction here explains how to use WordPress tools for on-page search engine optimization on every single post on your site. Users also get tips for using the right link structure to also improve your Google visibility and increase your chance for clicks.

This isn’t one of those expansive multi-session training courses either. The training itself only takes two hours, which means one productive afternoon can give you all the insight needed for long-term web success.

Regularly priced at $49.99, you can earn all this in-depth web knowledge for less than the price of a few minutes of a web developer’s time, only $14.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.