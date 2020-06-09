The Urbanears Rålis is a Bluetooth speaker as beefy as its performance — and it’s $90 off

TLDR: The Urbanears Rålis Bluetooth Speaker is a no-excuses banger of a Bluetooth speaker, now on sale at almost half off its regular price.

In an age where manufacturers strive to see just how small they can make their products, the first thing you’ll probably notice about the Urbanears Rålis Bluetooth Speaker is that it’s…not small. Not at all.

Of course, it’s still portable, but rather than the usual tiny 3-inch pod speaker that sits unobtrusively on a desk, Urbanears has created the Bluetooth speaker version of a boombox. It’s large, it’s heavy (over six pounds) and it’s got power to burn, blowing away similar competitors in the portable speaker game.

Right now, you can pick up an Urbanears Rålis Portable Bluetooth 5.0 Speaker at almost half off, only $109.99 from TNW Deals.

If you’re looking for a speaker that can single-handedly lift your party jams from one tiny corner of a living room to filling up the entire house, this Scandanavian-born beast might be just what you’re looking for.

Packing Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Rålis can synch right up with your smartphone and stream all your favorite Spotify and iTunes playlists in minutes. And as befitting a speaker of its formidable build, you can even pair this with up to two devices at once or even add it a third with an extra AUX connection.

As for the sound, the Rålis serves up rich, deep, and smooth music via powerful forward and rear-facing speakers to create a truly multidirectional sound experience. The Rålis expands that reach by utilizing a Blumlein multi-directional technique, which effectively compares the left and right channels of the audio signal, spots similarities and differences, then optimizes each separately before mixing them back together for supreme clarity.

If you guessed a speaker of this heft might also house an equally hefty battery, you’d be correct, with the Rålis capable of up to 20 hours of wireless playback. It also features a USB port right on the front, so you can plug in your phone and power up while the music keeps playing.

The Urbanears Rålis Bluetooth Speaker is available in three colors: grey, blue and red — and each is on sale now at $90 off their retail price, only $109.99 for a limited time.

