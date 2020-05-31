Bouncebacks could be killing your email marketing. TrueMail makes sure it never happens again

TLDR: With TrueMail’s bulk email verifier, you can check the validity of every email address on your marketing list before your emails go out.

Sure, social media is young and flashy and sexy with some unquestionable advantages. But if you ask companies about the tactics that truly make an impact on their bottom line, they’ll tell you that email marketing remains the king.

For small to midsize businesses, over 80 percent of those companies still look to email marketing as their primary source for finding new customers and retaining their old ones.

Of course, email campaigns are only as effective as the list of email addresses you’re canvassing. Bounced emails are a fact of marketing life, but if your company is experiencing bounce rates over 2 percent, you’re doing more than wasting resources. A high bounce rate actually hurts your reputation with the service providers receiving your emails, who can in turn downgrade your deliverability for future mailings.

TrueMail.io can make sure that never happens. Trusted by over 5,000 companies, including Amazon, Google, Oracle and Salesforce, you can lock in a lifetime of their crucial email verification services at hundreds off the regular price right now, only $49 from TNW Deals.

With TrueMail, you don’t just fire off emails and hope they land in a customer’s inbox. TrueMail get inside your email list with a fine-tooth comb, validating each and every email on your list to drive your deliverability rate up to 99 percent immediately.

Once you turn TrueMail loose on your email list, it weeds out invalid addresses that can damage your reputation. Their multi-step verification process happens in real time without ever using historical data, so you’ll always know your list is 100 percent real and active before emails ever go out. TrueMail also deletes any duplicate addresses or any with bad syntax automatic, assuring your list is rock solid.

TrueMail natively integrates with all over 2,000 apps and all the biggest mass email outlets, including Mailchimp, Hubspot, Active Campaign and more. Meanwhile, all your data remains fully encrypted and only available with the right login credentials.

Valued at over $1,000, you can get a lifetime of email protection with this Truemail.io Bulk Email Verifier subscription, now only $49.

