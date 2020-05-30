Social media isn’t a one-size-fits-all marketplace. This training explains it all

TLDR: The courses in The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle explain how to launch effective digital campaigns to drive sales on all the top social media platforms.

There’s more to being a social media expert than logging into Facebook every day or making sure you’re keeping a close eye on your Twitter mentions. True social media experts need to fully understand their target audience, where they congregate and how to connect with them effectively. And with dozens of venues and approaches to choose from, that’s no simple task.

With training like The 2020 Social Media Marketing Bootcamp Certification Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), those looking to harness the power of social media behind their brand have an easy-to-follow blueprint for raising awareness, engaging potential customers, and converting sales, all via the world’s biggest social platforms.

The collection includes seven courses featuring more than 34 hours of instruction for assembling the best marketing strategies possible for deployment on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and more.

The training starts with the Digital Marketing Foundations 101 course, which launches even first-timers toward all the steps in building a digital marketing plan. This immersive training looks at all the basics, from email marketing, building a website, SEO, digital advertising, measurement, and analytics.

Next, Social Media Foundations 101 and Social Media Strategy are a pair of introductory courses that get beyond theory into actual digital marketing practice. This training offers solid plans for creating a stellar business presence on social media, defining marketing goals, target audiences, and content strategies, and understanding how each social media platform fits into your business strategy.

The remaining courses dig into tactics for learning the strengths and weaknesses of the best platforms for finding and developing a social media following for your brand. Facebook Marketing, Instagram Marketing, and LinkedIn Marketing may seem like similar areas of study, but once you get inside the mechanics of each outlet, you’ll start to understand the differences in each audience.

Finally, Facebook Advertising goes inside paid advertising on the powerful platform, explaining how to master ad targeting and buying options to get the most reach for your money.

Each course in the bundle is a $299 value, but by picking up the entire collection right now, you cut your final price down to just $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.