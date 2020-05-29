Iconscout can bring new life to any web design project

TLDR: A two-year subscription to an Iconscout Unlimited Icons Plan gives you access to more than 2 million royalty-free icons to use in any of your web design projects.

In one quick glance, you get it. That’s the whole purpose of an icon. If your eye can scan across a screen, find a simple recognizable symbol and instantly understand why it’s there and what it means, then your icon has done its job.

Icons are key signposts pointing users to what’s important in your web page or app. Rather than having to craft each one from scratch, Iconscout takes out all that extra work, offering up clean striking icons ready to be incorporated into any web project. Right now, a 2-year subscription to Iconscout is $49.99, over 90 percent off its regular price, from TNW Deals.

With Iconscout, we’ve got the motherlode of icons available, including something for virtually any situation. Their archives include 2 million high-quality icons crafted by more than 300 top designers to fit any category imaginable.

From dozens of categories spanning everything from nature, business, people and shopping to animals, holidays, politics and sports, each collection is available in a variety of styles, sizes and formats so they’ll always fit right into your design project seamlessly. And with thousands of new additions added to the Iconscout collection every day, you’ll also have access to the newest and coolest new ideas in iconography.

Of course, even with all those options, you may still want to make tiny adjustments, which is why the Iconscout Icon Editor is there. Just upload any SVG file into the editor, then go ahead and change the icon’s color, stroke or shape in seconds.

And Iconscout icons are made to travel, so you can access your icons in a majority of tools and platforms, including Figma, Adobe XD, Sketch, Microsoft Office, GSuite tools and more.

Iconscout is accessible via desktop or mobile app and you can download as many royalty-free icon sets as you want to get just the right look that fits.

Regularly a $720 value, you can get two years of Iconscout access now at more than 90 percent off, only $49.99 while this offer lasts.

