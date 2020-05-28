Freelancing could be the way forward for thousands of Americans. Here are some points to consider

TLDR: Want to work doing what you love as a freelance professional? The Kickstart Your Freelance Career Course Bundle has some ideas for making that happen.

If your time at home the past 10 weeks or so has made you appreciate the idea of never fighting traffic or trudging into the office every again…you aren’t alone. This WFH era has started the wheels spinning for thousands of Americans about the type of day-to-day work life we’d each enjoy.

Of course, most freelancers have been big fans of the remote work model for years. In fact, 70 percent of independent freelancers say they’re highly satisfied in their work, a marked improvement over the 54 percent mark when you ask that same question of all American workers.

But it isn’t all lounging around and watching paychecks roll in. With the training in the Kickstart Your Freelance Career Course Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll learn everything you need to know to stop working for The Man and start working for yourself.

This training package features eight courses that offer anyone thinking of hanging their own shingle and embarking on life as a skilled freelancer a solid roadmap for joining the gun-for-hire business model.

Since freelancing is first and foremost a business, two courses — Freelance Kickstart: Start a Successful Business You Love and Sales and Marketing for Freelancers — not only give you the template and proper mindset for running a successful freelancing operation, but also the marketing strategy to forge those new business partnerships.

Artists and writers can slide naturally into the remote worker mode, so Freelance Success For Artists: A Quick and Easy Guide and The Complete Freelance Writing Course explain how these talented pros can best build your portfolio, reputation, experience, and income while also staying motivated and overcoming fear and uncertainty.

Finally, knowing how to use online freelance hubs like Fiverr and Upwork is key. How to Win Jobs Freelancing on UpWork, Kickstart a Freelance Editor and Proofreader Career on Upwork, and Fiverr: Start a Profitable Fiverr Freelance Business Today each present useful tactics for creating effective bid proposal cover letters to attract clients, winning contracts through smart bidding, finding gigs that match your interests and values, and more.

Each of these courses retails for $199 on its own, but by getting this entire bundle now, the whole package is only $29.99.

Prices are subject to change.

