These cool gadgets are all perfect Memorial Day presents to you

It’s a holiday. Summer is starting. You’ve suffered through a pandemic. Time to get yourself somethin’ nice.

Check out these sweet deals on gear and gadgets included as part of this Memorial Day sale, with savings of up to more than $100 off.

Mu6 Space 2 Smart Active Noise Cancelling Headphones ($136 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

Built with a powerful 40mm dynamic driver and a cutting-edge polymer diaphragm for distortion-free bass and a balanced soundstage, the Space 2’s top-level active noise cancellation locks out 96 percent of all outside noise energy and plunges you into an immersive audio experience. And just in case you’re worried about blocking out too much world noise, you can flip to transparency mode which puts your music at the center while keeping you aware of your surroundings. All that — and you can save $30 too.

PhiGolf Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator ($225 with promo code: GOLF10)

With trips to the golf course few and far between these days, this state-of-the-art golf simulator is the next best thing. With WGT Edition, your real golf swing dictates gameplay, sensing your motions and rendering your shot just like you hit it off a real tee. Portable, easy-to-set-up on the go and capable of multiplayer mode to bring in your friends, you can also save 10 percent off the price of PhiGolf by entering the coupon code GOLF10 during checkout.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor ($179.35 with promo code: SAVEDUEXPRO)

If you’re missing that sweet dual monitor setup you had back in your work office, the Duex can replicate that feeling — and that productivity — on your regular laptop. Just attach this retractable 1080p monitor to the back of your laptop screen and you’ve got a completely portable, second screen with 270-degree rotation to help boost your productivity and allow for efficient multitasking. It’s great for running multiple spreadsheets too. When you enter the code SAVEDUEXPRO during purchase, you save over $70 off your final price.

Naztech Ultimate Power Station ($40 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

This is your final answer to all your charging needs, no matter what device needs a power up. With a sophisticated Qi wireless charger, 5 USB charging hubs, and an ultra-compact portable battery with 50 watts of power, the Ultimate can charge up to six power-hungry devices at the same time from a single AC wall outlet. It’s currently 20 percent off while the deal lasts.

HyperGear 3-in-1 Multi-Charger, Holder & Nightlight ($16 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

It’s a charger. It’s a nightlight. It’s both! Connect this to the standard wall outlet and you instantly pick up another 2 USB ports to help keep up to four USB, USB-C and Lightning-compatible devices well-fed all at once. It not only saves on space big time, but its low profile helps it fit in tight spots, plus the instant nightlight for dark and low-light areas make it a lifesaver when you’re stumbling around at night looking for your phone.

AlsterPlus Ultra Powerful USB-C Battery Pack ($112 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

The world’s most powerful battery pack integrated with a USB charging hub, this sleek, powerful, and completely airline-compliant pack has two USB-C and two USB-A ports for simultaneous charging anywhere. AlsterPlus even knows to feed power to the devices that need it the most, even if you’ve got a pair of laptops plugged in at the same time. Fully recharging devices in just an hour, your wallet will also feel recharged by this nearly $120 savings.

Shift Red Hi-Lite Package ($160 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

The Shift Red is the drone that doesn’t require a pilot’s license to fly. In fact, it only requires your hand and one thumb to fully run this portable, compact quadcopter through its paces. The Near-Field Micro-Sensing technology offers the most intuitive, precise flight control you’ll find, along with eight different auto-pilot modes to make it even easier along with HD-quality video capabilities, a virtual gimbal to smooth out your footage and wireless data transfers.

