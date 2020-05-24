We’ve got 10 super-useful apps with lifetime subscription offers on sale right now 

TLDR: From security to productivity to incredibly helpful, check out Memorial Day deals on 10 of the best software and app offers from TNW Deals.

Not to take away from the true meaning of Memorial Day, but the unofficial start to the summer season has become — like most American holidays — a great time to find some awesome deals.

Since many of us still aren’t ranging too far away from our homes just yet, we pulled together 10 of the best apps and software packages on sale this weekend, all with lifetime subscriptions, into one place. No going out the stores or checking the shelves needed here. Just toss a couple of dollars at these slashed holiday prices, download, and you’re all set.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited ($24 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

With over 10 million global customers, KeepSolid VPN is one of the most trusted security services around — and since a solid VPN is your first layer of protection against online cyber-threats, spyware and more, that’s no small consideration. Whether you’re using a private internet connection or public WiFi, KeepSolid makes sure your online privacy and security is guaranteed with no speed or bandwidth limits. Right now, you can get trusted VPN coverage for life for under $25.

Mondly Language Learning ($56 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

If foreign languages instantly make you flashback to grueling high school death-march classes, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at Mondly’s take on teaching you another tongue. Speaking for native speakers, you’ll memorize core words, form sentences and build your conversational skills organically — then Mondly’s state-of-the-art speech recognition will let you know how you’re doing. You can learn up to five languages at your own pace for less than $12 each.

12min Micro Book Library ($32 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

Don’t have time to read? No problem. The folks at 12min Micro Books have condensed hundreds of books in dozens of different genres down to the essence — so you can get all the important takeaways from any of these best-sellers and more in just 12 minutes. They’re even accessible in audio form, so whenever you’ve got a break in your day, you can feel like you just read a whole book without ever reading a word. With this lifetime subscription offer, the knowledge you glean from each book works out to just pennies apiece.

ITG.digital Online Illustrations Builder Pro ($24 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

Building graphics for a website, presentation or even a social media post can often take longer than the time spent on the rest of the project. But with ITG.digital, you get access to over 1,000 eye-catching professional-grade illustrations, graphic elements and more, each completely customizable in minutes — even if you’re no artist. For under $25, you’ll never need to sweat your lack of artistic skills again and can just focus on the rest of your work.

Blueprints Website Builder ($32 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

How about if you’ve got to build an entire website? Rather than deal with hardcore coding, Blueprints can assemble the framework for a cool, modern-looking website in just minutes. With over 200 starter templates, more than 500 ready-made block segments and 30-plus navigation panels, you can fully customize an attractive, SEO-oriented site that looks fantastic on any device just like that. And right now, all that infrastructure help is available at over 75 percent off.

Task Pigeon Business Plan ($40 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

If you’re looking for a tool to keep you and your entire team on point, this productivity boost can get the job done. Task Pigeon makes it easy to create, assign and manage the tasks you and your team work on each day — and communicate better while you do it. This Business Plan package gives you access to all of Task Pigeon’s project tracking abilities forever for 90 percent off the regular price.

SSEOZI: Your Professional SEO and Web Analyzer Tools ($20 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

For those who realize the importance of SEO, but don’t have the knowledge yet to back it up, this suite of pro-level SEO tools can optimize your pages, identify top keywords, fix problems, and push you to the top of Google search rankings. With SSEOZI, you’ll get the web analysis that can put you ahead of competitors, all for one $20 price tag.

LingvaNex Translator ($64 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

Since you’ll never learn all the languages of the world, the LingvaNex Translator makes sure you don’t have to. Whether you’ve got text, audio, or even words in a picture from more than 112 different languages, LingvaNex can translate your content into any other language you need. Right now, you can get this universal translator at 80 percent off.

JumpStory Authentic Stock Photography ($80 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

Copyright infringement lawsuits are absolutely no joke, but with JumpStory, you’ll have access to over 25 million stunning images, illustrations, vector icons, and videos, all royalty-free and ready for use in your blog, website, emails, social media or anywhere else right now. JumpStory even uses artificial intelligence to help you find exactly what you’re looking for in seconds or even predict the possible performance of photos. At well over $2,000 off its regular price, this is the biggest savings of any offer in this collection.

MindMaster Mind Mapping Software ($40 with promo code: SUMMERSAVE20)

Take all those random thoughts in your head and lay them out with order with this versatile, user-friendly, and professional mind mapping tool. MindMaster provides 12 different map structures, 33 themes, and over 700 pieces of cliparts for customizing your mind maps with endless possibilities. Right now, it’s over $80 off its regular price with this Memorial Day discount.

