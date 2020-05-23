Shopify helped earn the founder of Ring $1 billion. Here’s how you can follow that gameplan

TLDR: The Ultimate Shopify and Ecommerce Expert Bundle will give the complete 411 on building and growing a successful online sales operation.

Almost a decade ago, serial entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff couldn’t find any investors to bite on his latest big idea: a home doorbell with a camera to see who was on your doorstep. Kickstarter offered too many problems and Siminoff even famously struck out in front of the sharks on the hit show Shark Tank.

So in 2015, Siminoff launched his product, now rechristening Ring, on his own on Shopify. After quickly raking in over $1 million in sales, word of mouth grew, making Ring a household name — and by 2018, Siminoff had sold the company to Amazon for a reported $1 billion.

No one can guarantee you a billion-dollar success story like Siminoff’s, but the power of Shopify as the world’s most dominant ecommerce platform is unquestioned. The Ultimate Shopify and Ecommerce Expert Bundle ($39, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) will give you all the background you need to use that platform and all its ample features to market and sell your own products.

The collection includes 11 courses with more than 30 hours of instruction breaking down every step of not only using Shopify, but the entire ecommerce industry in 2020.

A handful of courses dive into the Shopify ecosystem, examining exactly how to set up a custom ecommerce website using Shopify, three unique ways to make additional income with your Shopify skills, how to boost your product’s performance by looking optimized ad copy and designs; and even how to create your own drop-shipping business.

In fact, you’ll even learn how to find best-selling products already sold on ecommerce sites like Aliexpress and automate dropshipping using apps from Shopify.

But while Shopify remains the biggest, it isn’t the only venue for selling online. Further coursework looks into tactics used to reach success on other platforms, including eBay, Alibaba, and Amazon’s FBA storefronts.

Whether you’re trying to import goods from China, turn eBay into a $2,000 per month revenue driver or just follow a step-by-step guide to successful digital marketing strategies that actually work, this course bundle will round out your online selling game.

This package of courses is a $1,650 value, but with the current deal, you can get all this ecommerce education and training for only $39, less than $4 per course.

Prices are subject to change.