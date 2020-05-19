Project management tools could be a sign of your company’s true health.

TLDR: The training in The Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE explains the mindset and actual process for leading any organization’s projects to ultimate success.

A company that isn’t using some type of project management tool or framework might want to start asking some tough questions about why. Because believe it or not, that omission may already be telling you something critically important about your business.

In a recent survey of marketers, companies using a project or workflow management system were nearly 30 percent less likely to identify staff realignments and changing priorities among their business’ biggest challenges. The bottom line: companies who ran major initiatives from a structured, organized playbook appear to be better organized themselves.

For companies in need of that structure or for workers looking to break into the field, The Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE ($99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) offers an in-depth look at how top professionals ensure their key projects happen on time and on budget while meeting everyone’s expectations.

The training is assembled by SPOCE, who have spent the past decade perfecting their methods for turning any motivated student into a seasoned, accredited project manager.

This package of courses including over 350 lectures and more than 100 hours of content can help even a novice project leader build the mindset for success and follow a battle-ready gameplan for making sure project goals always stay paramount and processes are followed.

The Agile way of thinking is at the center of the AgilePM Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course, which gives students a look at the Agile approach for fostering a highly collaborative team environment that’s constantly heading toward short-term guideposts while making sure everyone is engaged and constantly analyzing the final work.

Meanwhile, PRINCE2 Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course puts the theories of Agile into a formal practical structure. Through interactive exercises and exam simulations, students get hands-on experience using the firm guidelines, predictive goals and close monitoring of the PRINCE2 methodology so they can be applied to your own projects.

Finally, PRINCE2 Agile Project Management Foundation and Practitioner Course explains how to best integrate the two together so team members know their roles, timelines get met, risks are appropriately handled, change is incorporated and everyone heads toward a successful end goal.

The Accredited Agile Project Management Bundle by SPOCE is usually $1,632, but with the current offer, it’s now over 90 percent off that price at just $99 while this deal lasts.

