SEO matters. This package of web analysis tools can help reshape your web performance

You always know a grinder when you see one. They’re the workman-like folks who stay low, don’t often draw attention to themselves and just keep methodically advancing toward their goals. They don’t need to be flashy, but like a shark, they’re constantly progressing, even if it’s just an inch at a time, toward their promised land.

SEO freaks are generally grinders. Because who else is going to pay attention to whether including one particular keyword will improve a page’s search results by 10 percent? A grinder, that’s who.

All the best SEO experts have their favorite tools to help nudge up site traffic — and the package of features in the SSEOZI Professional SEO and Web Analyzer Tools bundle ($25, 48 percent off from TNW Deals) can be the aids you need to eke out that all-important extra 10 percent.

Wherever your page issues are, lurking beneath the surface to affect your user experience and hurt your search rankings, SSEOZI’s suite of tools can shine a light on those issues and help you get the most out of your content.

The collection brings together 21 pro-grade SEO tools, each primed to help boost your content visibility, traffic and usability.

Some of the key tools include Google and Bing SERP, to help you find your current rank on those search engines for your chosen keywords; a Top Search Queries finder to uncover what terms are leading visitors to your site, and a scrapper to find your current global rank on Alexa.

You’ll also have access to keyword research and density to estimate your monthly search volume and show the weight those terms are having on your page; a speed tester with Google recommendations to improve your site performance and a sneaky set of tools for analyzing which keywords and other tactics are helping or hurting your biggest competitors.

Even if all those tools only give you a small boost in Google search results, it could be just the boost needed to get your content over the hump with viewers. Right now, the SSEOZI premium package of pro SEO and web analyzer tools, a $49 value, are on sale for $25 while this offer lasts.

