Dream of making music? This Ableton Live 10 training can help make it real

Making music in the 21st century probably doesn’t mean grabbing a guitar, learning some chords, then talking your friends into forming a band in your garage.

No, the way modern music comes together is just as technologically driven as everything else right now. Since most artists can upload directly to the web and get sampled on Soundcloud or another service, their music needs to be professional-grade from Day 1. For these DIY music makers, a DAW (digital audio workstation) is their most trusted tool for recording and producing tracks that can catch attention.

One of the most popular DAWs is Ableton Live 10, the software favored by artists like Diplo, Skrillex, Deadmau5 and others. With the training in The Complete Ableton Live 10 Music Production Bundle ($29.99, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), students can get the full rundown on exactly what it takes to produce music that sounds like it came from a fancy recording studio from big-time producers.

This collection includes six courses covering everything the budding musician has to understand to record and produce their tracks with Ableton Live 10. All six courses are under the instruction of Jason Allen, an accomplished music pro who holds two Masters degrees and a Ph.D. in music composition, not to mention more than 150,000 satisfied students who have already studied under Allen online.

Even if you’ve never considered creating your own music before, Allen can walk you through all the basics of Ableton Live 10 to get that music out of you. Part 1 covers all of Ableton’s primary features as well as the 10 fundamentals to audio recording, before moving on to Part 2, where students learn best practices for recording audio.

Part 3 focuses on production, working with clips and going all the way up to some advanced production techniques; while Part 4 examines all the various synth instruments in Ableton Live 10 and how to use them. Finally, Part 5 gets into MIDI and audio effects capabilities before Part 6 lays out how to use Ableton for live DJing and performing.

Once you’re finished, you’ll have the ability to craft virtually any sonic masterpiece you can dream up. A $1,194 value, the whole Ableton Live production collection is on sale for just $29.99.

