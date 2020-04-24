Create 100 of your favorite songs as brilliant karaoke tracks with VocalRemover

TLDR: VocalRemover uses AI and machine learning algorithms to separate vocals and instrumentals from any music track.

Karaoke is not for the timid. It’s high risk…and high reward. And if you’re ready to step up and belt out a classic like “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Sweet Caroline” or “Don’t Stop Believin,” you can all but guarantee any karaoke machine or facilitator will already have the track to accommodate you.

But if you want to really dazzle, you need to follow the road less traveled. Because God knows, we can’t listen to some hack butcher “Livin’ on a Prayer” again, right? Time to go deep. Try singing that deep album cut off Drake’s last album. Or a strange 70’s Genesis hidden gem. Or any song by Chumbawumba that isn’t “Tubthumping.”

The reality is that lots of songs don’t have readily available karaoke versions — and they’re desperately needed. With VocalRemover ($39.99, 66 percent off from TNW Deals), you can produce your own tracks minus vocals for just about anything.

A past Product of the Day honoree on Product Hunt, VocalRemover is a hyper-powerful artificial intelligence driven app that expertly exercises vocals from any track. Using a wicked smart machine learning algorithm, you upload your song — and VocalRemover gets to work. Within 60 seconds, VR will process the song, then kick back a link for you to download a vocal-free track ready for you to sing to yourself.

Best of all, VocalRemover works in reverse too. With each assignment, VocalRemover sends you access to both karaoke and vocal-only versions of your song. So if you want to enjoy a straight acapella version of basically anything, VocalRemover makes that happen.

Whether you love to sing or just want to hear the ultimate Unplugged versions of your favorite songs, VocalRemover has you covered. Regularly priced at $119.99, you can get access to the complete VocalRemover treatment on 100 different songs for only $39.99 while this offer lasts.

