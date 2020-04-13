Want a second laptop screen? The Mountie Plus makes it happen for under $35

TLDR: The Mountie Plus clasps your tablet to your laptop to create a seamless second screen experience for a lot less than the price of another monitor.

We already know second screens bolster productivity, but buying a full secondary monitor to spread out your laptop workspace might not be terribly practical.

While it’s tempting to think about how much faster you could work or how much more efficiently you could accomplish multiple tasks at once with a second laptop monitor, you may also not be in a position to drop $200 or so right now to make that happen.

Instead, the Mountie Plus ($31.99 from TNW Deals) seeks to offer all the advantages of a secondary screen by enlisting one of your laptop’s likeliest tech partners, your trusty tablet.

The Mountie Plus is a sturdy plastic and rubber mounting that effectively clips your iPad or other tablet right to your laptop screen to give you that complete second screen experience at a fraction of the price of another monitor.

The Mountie uses special rubber grips to securely fasten any tablet between 5 and 9 mm thick right to your laptop. And in case you’re worried about the tablet slipping or falling out of the Mountie’s grasp — don’t. The ultra-tight grip fixes the two together with no wobbling or room to slip, clamped firmly on the device edges and not to either your laptop or tablet’s more delicate screens.

With the use of screen mirroring software, you can fashion the tablet into an extended desktop; or you can use it as a connected, yet separate screen to call up reference information or work other tasks while your laptop is occupied.

Since power is a constant consideration, the Mountie Plus has added a new charging cord pass-through access in this latest model, allowing the user to feed a charging connection into the tablet discreetly while that cable is fed back behind your laptop monitor so it avoids distraction.

And once we’re all allowed to travel again, the Mountie Plus can be an invaluable asset to allow your tablet to serve double-duty as both portable handheld tech and as an integral part of your laptop setup.

Right now, the Mountie Plus is available for only $31.99 while this latest offer remains in effect.

Prices are subject to change.

