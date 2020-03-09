Weblium can save you thousands on web freelancers. This deal saves you $140 alone.

TLDR: Weblium can help you build a modern, attractive website in minutes without any coding knowledge and at a savings of nearly 75%.

Freelancers are a tremendous resource. They’re hired guns, ready to step in and do the job you need done with none of the extra expense of adding another body to your regular payroll. But what you save in long-term cost can often get gobbled up a lot quicker, because qualified freelance professionals don’t come cheap.

Say you need a new landing page built. With freelance developers ranging in cost anywhere from $20 to $150 an hour or more, the hours start to stack up rapidly. So to hire a professional designer with some experience to build a page on par with your online competitors can easily set you back up to $3,000. And that number goes up exponentially if enlist a full-scale design agency instead.

Most small businesses don’t have anything like that kind of money to throw around on web development. In those cases, it’s absolutely not impossible to just do it yourself, even if you’ve never touched a line of code before. Weblium Website Builder Pro was built with the novice developer in mind — and right now, a lifetime subscription to their service is almost 75 percent off, just $49.99 from TNW Deals.

For a fraction of the cost of that freelancer, Weblium can help you select from over 180 different site templates in over 20 different categories to craft a site built just for the audience you’re trying to reach.

With your framework in place, all you have to do is start dragging and dropping any of Weblium’s more than 200 content blocks on to your page, laying out your site with just the functionality and style you want. From there, you’ve also got the power to tweak any of those pieces, from changing colors and fonts to adjusting sizes and even functionality, all without having to dig into any page code.

While that could suit all your needs, you can get even more granular with your work with Weblium’s AI Design Supervisor, which lets you dynamically make changes, then see your edits in real time without having to do the constant save-and-refresh dance.

Weblium has picked up more than 200,000 customers and was a No. 2 Product of the Week on Product Hunt by not only helping you through the web building basics. The service also boasts advanced SEO capabilities to help your page get seen and more than 100,000 royalty-free graphics and other images for your use as well.

With this limited time deal, the $196 regular price for lifetime Weblium access has been cut to only $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.

