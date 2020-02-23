Here’s your shot at winning $1,000 credit to the airline of your choice

TLDR: Jet off to the destination of your choice, courtesy of a $1,000 airline gift card if you win this cool giveaway.

Whether you like to fly the friendly skies, enjoy lower fares with fewer restrictions, or just wanna get away, hopping on a flight to an exotic locale in the dead of winter is probably sounding pretty good right about now.

We feel you. So if you enter the $1,000 Airlines Gift Card Giveaway right now, you’ll have a chance at making it happen without dealing a major blow to your checking account. Yep, if your lucky entry is selected, you’ll get a $1,000 gift card for the airline of your choice to zoom off to essentially anywhere.

All you’ve gotta do is sign up. That’s it. No purchase necessary. No strings. Just put your name on the handy form and click it. Done.

Of course, then your entry has to get picked as the winner, so yeah, that’s not so simple. But you can also help boost your chances by getting someone you know 21 years of age or older to enter as well. That’ll earn you a second entry in the sweepstakes.

But don’t sleep on this contest…registration ends March 5. You don’t get offers like this every day.

The $1,000 Airline Gift Card Giveaway – $0 Enter to win!

