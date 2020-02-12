Want to get CompTIA-certified? Let the Alpha Geek lend a hand.

TLDR: The five courses in the CompTIA certification bundle featuring Mike Myers can position you for a new career for under $40.

Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society. Jack Black in School of Rock. Sometimes, all we need to unlock our true potential is just having the right teacher to show us the way.

Great teachers are able to put their students’ learning first, while making sure they never lose sight of the big picture goals. So if you’re trying to launch a new IT career, don’t discount the impact your instructor has in getting you there.

A premium teacher is one of the main calling cards of The Total CompTIA Core Certification Prep Bundle, now just $39.95, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals.

Your featured guide through this 5-course, 80-plus hour real deal training is the man known as the “Alpha Geek” Mike Meyers. But don’t let the funny nickname throw you. It’s well earned. Meyers has built a reputation as the world’s leading CompTIA certification authority, a standing born of almost 35 years as a computer and network repair veteran. He’s written and delivered countless books and videos that have sold over a million copies, all anchored by his trademark humor and engaging, relatable teaching style that not only impacts students, but makes the material unforgettable.

Meyers and his team covers it all in this collection, getting students ready to pass five key CompTIA certification exams, including CompTIA ITF+ (FC0-U61), covering basic IT knowledge; and CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) and CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002), which develop expanded skill sets in system configuration, troubleshooting and more.

Meanwhile, CompTIA Network+ N10-007 goes over current and upcoming networking technologies; while CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 examines all system threats and vulnerabilities an IT pro needs to know.

Meyers’ training set is an over $700 value, but by getting in on this package now, you’ll get his instruction plus stellar career training for just $39.95, just $8 per course.

