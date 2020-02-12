For under $40, get wireless headphones that sound great, can take a beating & last for hours on end ...

TLDR: The xFit Bluetooth Sports headphones pack killer sound, great functionality and a whopping 30 hours of battery life into a very affordable $39.99 package.

We all want a pair of headphones that can withstand the knockaround world of everyday life, yet still deliver audiophile-quality sound. For many models, that’s a much tougher bar to clear than you’d think, especially for headphones tasked with handling the physical rigors of a workout regimen.

TREBLAB has made a name for itself producing premium headphones at affordable prices — and their new xFit Bluetooth Sports headphones are carrying on that tradition, delivering great, reliable sound even as they withstand gym-level punishment. Right now, you can save $10 off their regular price and get them for just $39.99 from TNW Deals.

These ultra-lightweight ergonomic wireless buds are weighted to sit snugly in your ears without falling out while perfectly pouring on the sound, whether you’re running and working out or even just commuting or out running errands.

The xFits are also designed with all kinds of cool features as well. When synced via Bluetooth 5.0, you’ll enjoy advanced passive noise cancellation, multi-device connection support and a built-in mic for handling single-touch smartphone calls, all through a single button control.

These headphones also stack up amazingly well against competitors in the battery life category.

While many wireless buds get by on 4 to 5 hours of power, the xFits can go up to six on a single charge, but you also get an extra 25 hours of juice out of the tiny charging case that can easily slide into your pocket, so you’re always ready.

Of course, everything else fades away if the xFits can’t back up their game with incredible sound. Thankfully, these top-flight buds deliver a true HD audio experience with crystal clear treble and soul-bouncing bass to rival any wireless earbuds you’ll find.

The xFits retail for $49.99, but you can save $10 off the price right now, bringing it down to only $39.99 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

