For $45, this video editing and marketing know-how can can open lots of new doors. 

The written word will never go out of style, but if you want to connect with a modern audience, you better have some pictures to go with those words. Or preferably, a super-slick video.

Video is the ultimate attention-grabber these days. And with the democratization of video technology, even a taste of proper training can help almost anyone turn out quality video presentations with astonishingly high production values.

You can learn how to do video right with the training in The Videography Editing & Marketing Certification Bundle, which is on sale now for only $45 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

This 10-course package is intended to get even first-time videographers shooting top-notch footage, then editing and distributing their finished product to match Hollywood standards while achieving maximum impact.

First, The Complete Video Production Bootcamp will help you master shooting a video with anything from a DSLR to a smartphone or even a webcam. You’ll also be able to support that video with impressive animated sequences (Complete Whiteboard Animation in VideoScribe: 5 Animations).

Once you’ve got your elements in place, various courses like Video Editing for Beginners: Complete Shortcut Master Class will help you start editing your masterwork into shape with training on basic cutting, merging, layers, transitions, music and text. Since DaVinci Resolve 15 is one of the web’s best free editing systems, a pair of courses (DaVinci Resolve 15: The Complete Video Editing Course and Complete Color Grading & Color Correction in DaVinci Resolve) will have you navigating that system effortlessly.

There are even courses here to help you edit fully in iMovie (iMovie: The Complete Video Editing Course) or how to create pro-grade webcam content (Webcam Videography 101).

But since it doesn’t matter how great your videos are if no one sees them, you’ll also get three courses in best practices for distributing your content online (Online Video Marketing & Facebook Video Ads Mastery and Create Images, Videos & Web Pages Using Adobe Spark) as well as what it takes to start a thriving independent video production company (How to Start a Profitable Video Marketing Business).

This entire package retails for $2,000, but by getting in on this limited-time deal now, the whole collection comes out to only $4.50 per course.

