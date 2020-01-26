Grab this $200+ Adobe InDesign master class for under $40 today

TLDR: Become a publishing layout expert with the training in The 2020 Adobe InDesign CC Master Class Bundle, now just $39.99.

While many Adobe Creative Cloud users naturally gravitate toward Photoshop and Illustrator for much of their graphic design work, there’s a healthy percentage of users who shouldn’t sleep on the native advantages of making Adobe InDesign a primary tool.

In fact, anyone who dabbles in page layout, from book and magazine publishing to creators of virtually any multi-page digital documents, should know about the productivity and workflow hacks in InDesign. You can get the full run-through on all those advantages with The 2020 Adobe InDesign CC Master Class Bundle, only $39.99, over 80 percent off, from TNW Deals.

The five course, 23-plus hours of training begins with InDesign CC: Getting Started and InDesign CC Essentials, an invaluable introduction to the InDesign environment and features. Students learn how to navigate through document layouts, the basics of setting up one-page documents as well as more complex newsletters and brochures, and professional shortcuts for formatting text and images for everything from business cards, portfolios, ebooks and beyond.

In InDesign CC Masterclass Part 1 and InDesign CC Masterclass Part 2, world-renowned instructor Martin Perhiniak helps fine tune your creative eye, ushering in more complicated layout ideas and techniques like advanced text options, long document formatting and even how to get your print and online publishing docs ready for your audience.

With InDesign CC Advanced, the training elevates to full master status as students tackle advanced anchor point and pen tool tricks, how to create beautiful charts and graphs and how to integrate other Adobe CC Photoshop and Illustrator elements into one gorgeous InDesign presentation.

While this package doesn’t actually include InDesign, it does give you everything you need to master this vital program, a $220 training package now just $39.99 while this deal lasts.

